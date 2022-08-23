Rasul Douglas knows Packers defense is brimming with confidence

For practically all of Aaron Rodgers’ career, the offense has carried the torch for the Green Bay Packers. However, after investing an influx of talent on the defensive of the ball, Green Bay could play a different brand of football in 2022. And after another dominant day of practice for the Packers’ defense, Joe Barry’s group is brimming with confidence, especially cornerback Rasul Douglas.

“Nah, they can’t mess with us,” said Douglas. “They can’t mess with us. Our offense, they not ready for us.”

Douglas said in one third down period, the defense won eight of the nine snaps.

Today wasn’t out of the ordinary, either. For a better part of training camp, the defense has gotten the best of the offense. However, that was to be expected and welcomed by Rodgers.

“I think we need that,” Rodgers at the start of training camp. “We need to go against a top-notch defense every single day and kind of get it handed to us.”

Ask, and you shall receive. Not only is the defense handing it to the offense on most days, but they are letting them hear about it.

“We feed off each other,” Douglas said.

Douglas has been one of the main trash talkers. He uses it when he feels the practice is lacking energy. Douglas was one of the most vocal players on the field when Green Bay hosted joint practices against the New Orleans Saints last week.

“I was just getting the juices going,” Douglas said via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “Practice was a little dead, you know what I’m saying? So I’m like, ‘Shit, if it’s gonna be somebody, it’s gonna be me.”

Unfortunately, Douglas and company have yet to get the chance to back it up outside the practice field. So far, virtually none of the defensive starters have played in the preseason. If Douglas had it his way, the starters would play at least some in the finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, if only to show everyone what they are capable of.

“I think that’s our mindset as a defense,” Douglas said. “We want to get out there and just play it, see it, and put it on tape.”

Douglas could get his wish, but no official announcement has been made by head coach Matt LaFleur. Before Monday’s practice, LaFleur was still unsure if the starters would play but said he would know well before Thursday’s game.

Everyone, even the players, is eager to see how good this defense is.

