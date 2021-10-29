Rasul Douglas’ late interception saves Packers’ win over Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers looked like they had the game won. Then they looked like they were on the verge of a stunning loss.

Defensive back Rasul Douglas saved the night for the now 7-1 Packers with his interception in the final seconds of the 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the desert.

The Packers appeared to have a game-icing touchdown but it was reversed upon review of an Aaron Jones run. They failed to score the touchdown and Arizona took over inside its 1.

Kyler Murray completed three passes of 20-plus yards and the Cardinals looked like they were headed for a shocking game-winning touchdown or overtime at worse.

Murray looked for A.J. Green, who never knew the ball was coming to him. Douglas did, though, and kept his focus, coming down with the game-saving interception.

Douglas had been picked up by the Packers from a practice squad earlier this month. The team that had the DB on its practice squad? The Arizona Cardinals, of course.

The Packers had their seventh straight victory and the Cardinals fell to 7-1. They were the NFL’s last unbeaten team in 2021..

The Packers were without their top three wide receivers. Their best had a comment on Twitter after the victory.

Rodgers greeted Murray after the thriller.