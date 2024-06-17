Rasul Douglas explains why he was not at early Bills spring practices

Rasul Douglas is slated to be the top cornerback in the Buffalo Bills’ secondary in 2024 after the team had plenty of turnover in that area this offseason.

Because of that, there was some slight concerned raised when Douglas was not attending spring practices last month even though they were voluntary.

Douglas, 29, was in attendance at mandatory minicamp.

When he skipped out on OTAs, no one knew why. It was reported it had nothing to do with his contract and he went on to confirm that was not the case.

So what was it? Douglas explained that he just needed a bit of a mental break.

“I just feel like sometimes… you just need to take a deep breath,” Douglas said.

The Bills traded for Douglas at last year’s trade deadline. This is his first time in Buffalo during OTAs. He explained that he typically never shows up to voluntary workouts.

Douglas’ explanation can be found in the Spectrum News clip below:

Rasul Douglas didn't attend any of the #Bills voluntary OTAs. His reason: family time and a mental break. The CB explains why this has always been how he's gone about that portion of the offseason program. "Once you get back, you're locked and loaded." pic.twitter.com/BbfYdXT6bf — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) June 12, 2024

