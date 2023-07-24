Rasul Douglas confident in Jordan Love as Packers QB: ‘He’s definitely got it’

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas recently expressed confidence in Jordan Love as the team’s new starting quarterback during a podcast appearance with Darius Slay.

Douglas was especially complimentary of the way Love handles himself and his skill set as a passer.

Here’s a collection of things Douglas said about Love during the “Big Play Slay” podcast:

“Last year, he was cooking us in practice.”

“I like how he carries himself to the games. He has that swag to him. ”

“The best you is all we need.”

“He’s good though. Every throw, he can make it. By far. Last season, he hit in the pocket with no looks and everything. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ He’s got everything in his game.”

“People don’t really know what he’s capable of doing, but I think they’ll see it.”

“I think he’s a way different player than he was (in previous start vs. Chiefs). He makes the right reads and he can throw every throw. To me, once he gets in that groove and gets his feet wet, he’s good.”

“I want let him prove his own and make his own way…we’ve just got to see and let him be him. He can make every throw, for sure.”

“He’s definitely got it.”

Douglas also touched on his journey to the Packers, what he likes best about playing for the Packers, his trolling efforts on Twitter with Aaron Rodgers, his favorite receivers in the NFL, trash-talking and the NBA.

