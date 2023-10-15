Rassie Erasmus is South Africa's villain so rest of Springboks can go under the radar

Rassie Erasmus's time with the Spingboks could soon be coming to an end - Getty Images/CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU

South Africa have understandably not spoken about this being the last game Jacques Nienabar and Rassie Erasmus will be in charge of the Springboks. Outwardly projecting that this might be the end when there is still a potential semi-final and final to reach hardly sets the right positive tone, ahead of facing the whole nation of France on Sunday night in Paris. And yet everyone must be thinking about it.

“Two great men, two great friends,” was how assistant coach Felix Jones, soon to leave the South African setup as well to join England after the tournament, described the duo who took the Springboks out of the doldrums.

Erasmus, then head coach, and Nienaber, then running the defence, arrived following the ignominy of South Africa losing to Argentina and Italy for the first time and enduring a record defeat to Ireland during the tenure of Allister Coetzee. They will depart having won the Rugby World Cup, with perhaps a second title to come in the next few weeks, plus a series against the British and Irish Lions.

Twenty months separated Coetzee’s firing and the Springboks lifting the William Webb Ellis Cup in Yokohama. It is truly one of the most impressive turnarounds the sport has ever seen, devised by a combination who first met during army training and late when Erasmus was still playing for the Cats (now South Africa’s Lions) and Nienaber was working as a physiotherapist, not a coach.

Eramus took over the reigns of South African rugby at a time of crisis - AP Photo

Whatever happens on Sunday the time to part ways is approaching. Nienaber is stepping down to become head coach at Leinster, replacing Stuart Lancaster. Erasmus’ future is less clear. Links with the Irish Rugby Football Union’s performance director role have been frequent, with David Nucifora set to return to Australia. Erasmus’ contract with the South African Rugby Union runs until 2025, with an exit clause. So, potentially working together again in Ireland, albeit not as closely as during their spell at Munster, is certainly possible.

Having coached together for so long, theirs is obviously a refined partnership. Conor Murray during the Lions series to South Africa two years ago likened Nienaber and Erasmus to being “good cop, bad cop”, having worked with the pair when they were at Munster.

“Rassie was tough and Jacques was the good cop,” Murray explained. “They worked in tandem — that’s why they’re a good team. They balance well. If Rassie would have a go at anyone at Munster, Jacques would have a quiet word and tell them what Rassie actually meant and that it’s coming from a good place.”

Arguably of greater interest since Erasmus stepped back into his director of rugby role and Nienaber took over as head coach of the Springboks has been how South Africa have handled public relations. Erasmus’ activity on X (formerly Twitter) is well documented and has landed him in hot water resulting in suspensions; the Nic Berry video during the Lions series, criticising referees after defeats to Ireland and France last November.

Those comments, while overstepping the mark and rightly punished, however serve a purpose. There is no heat on either Nienaber or the team. The focus falls solely on Erasmus’ posts, even who he follows on social media. France this week were the latest side to cop some flak, accused in a press conference by Erasmus of simulation when on the receiving end of high tackles.

“What they do well is that when they get close to the high hits, they really show that to the referee. They do simulate sometimes a little bit which is clever and obviously works. I think they’re very clear at that, very good at that,” Erasmus said.

World Rugby and the website RugbyPass were in his crosshairs before Ireland’s game with Scotland last Saturday, after the RugbyPass account posted the permutations required for Ireland and Scotland to both progress to the quarter-finals at South Africa’s expense. There have been clapbacks at the media outlets too, mainly those in Ireland, over bench splits and permutations.

Suoth Africa's 2019 Rugby World Cup win was the crowning glory for Erasmus and Nienaber - AP Photo/Christophe Ena

What may shock you is it has not all been negative. There was notable praise for referee Ben O’Keeffe after Ireland’s 13-8 win over South Africa last month, and for Andy Farrell in August around the time of Owen Farrell’s suspension.

But are you now thinking about the intricacies of South Africa’s selection of Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok over Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard? Or the decision to go with a 5-3 bench split? No, exactly. Erasmus taking any blows for the team - and who knows if they even agree or disagree with what he says - has allowed Nienaber to focus solely on trying to make South Africa back-to-back world champions.

Erasmus the enforcer, speaking openly and tapping into the passion for the sport in South Africa. Nienaber the analytical mind devising how South Africa can peak again. It has been one of the all-time coaching units. And even if it comes to an end against France, the success they have achieved already commands respect.