Rassie Erasmus ignites World Cup mind games by predicting England XV – and expects semi-final ‘beef’

Rassie Erasmus has ignited the mind-games battle against England as the South Africa director of rugby took the unprecedented step of naming Steve Borthwick’s starting XV for this Saturday’s World Cup semi-final.

Erasmus, 50, predicted that England will start with Kyle Sinckler at tighthead, mirroring their selection for the 2019 final in Yokohama when the prop was forced off with a head injury after four minutes, but would not be drawn on the talking point at full-back and whether Freddie Steward will be recalled by Borthwick or Marcus Smith continues in the No 15 shirt.

England confirmed on Tuesday that Smith is an injury doubt heading into the weekend’s encounter after going through a modified training programme after being left bloodied and bruised from their quarter-final victory over Fiji.

But Erasmus, who also warned his Springboks to expect “beef” from the side they defeated to become world champions four years’ ago and also categorically denied any manipulation of the Head Injury Protocol in last Sunday’s quarter-final victory over France, launched a full-scale mental assault on South Africa’s semi-final opponents as he put himself up to speak to the media for the second day in succession.

“Guessing their team it’s interesting – Marcus, will he or Freddie play?,” Erasmus said. “Marcus has the massive X-factor while Freddie is unbelievable under the high ball. Will Owen (Farrell) play inside centre with (Manu) Tuilagi outside or will (George) Ford play fly-half and drop-goal everything there? They’ve got Courtney (Lawes) who can play lock and flank, he’s been such a rock at flank for them and they have the energy of the other two young loose forwards. They bring energy on the field in all departments.

“Now, we’re guessing, obviously. We took the basic guys - Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes, Curry, Earl, Mitchell, Farrell, Daly, Tuilagi, Marchant, May, Marcus Smith or Steward, Marler, Cole, George Martin, Billy, Ben Youngs or Danny Care, George Ford, and Ollie Lawrence. That’s who we think but we might be totally wrong.

“Because they played us at the end of year last year, and they played us at the World Cup and in the final, I think they’ll have some beef with us. I think they’ll be very physical.”

Erasmus didn’t stop there though, as he talked up England’s revenge mission and status as the only unbeaten side left in the draw as reasons for them to be confident - in stark contrast to the siege mentality that they have portrayed so far this week.

“England are a massive speedbump for us to get over,” added Erasmus. “I was looking at their possible team and we average 200 minutes per player; them 216. The average caps in our team will be around 54; them around 59. Average age for us 30; them 29. Average weight 104kg against 105kg.

“They’re unbeaten and have stuck to their guns. Borthwick, since his appointment, has kept them believing in what they’re doing. It’s paying off. Their team is full of belief. They’ll definitely be hurting, not just from the loss last year but also from the World Cup final in 2019.”

Rassie’s predicted England starting XV:

Backs: F Steward/M Smith; E Daly, J Marchant, M Tuilagi, J May; O Farrell, A Mitchell;

Forwards: E Genge, J George, K Sinckler, M Itoje, O Chessum, C Lawes, T Curry, B Earl.

Replacements: T Dan, J Marler, D Cole, G Martin, B Vunipola, D Care/B Youngs, G Ford, O Lawrence.