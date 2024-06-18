Raspadori: ‘A couple of ways Italy can hurt Spain’

Italy striker Giacomo Raspadori insists the Azzurri can ‘hurt’ Spain but will need ‘intensity’ to beat La Roya on Thursday.

Raspadori addressed the media at a press conference on Tuesday, two days before the second EURO 2024 group stage game against Spain.

Raspadori: ‘A couple of ways Italy can hurt Spain’

“I think there are a couple of ways we can hurt them, but we must focus on ourselves,” he said.

“We’ll meet a strong team. We must focus on ourselves because we know our value.

“I think the biggest threat can be their aggression when they lose the ball, so we must play tidily when we win possession because they will try to win the ball back immediately and cause trouble for us.”

“We saw their high intensity against Croatia, which was the biggest difference between the two teams. We must be at the same level and have the same intensity, with and without the ball.”

During the same press conference, Raspadori said he no longer feels young at 24 but insisted he’s not underestimated either.