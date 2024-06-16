Rasmus Hojlund waxes lyrical on Old Trafford atmosphere

Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund has waxed lyrical on the atmosphere at Old Trafford and named Cristiano Ronaldo as his favourite player.

The Dane had a bit of a rollercoaster season as he was thrown in as the club’s only recognised striker while Anthony Martial’s last season at the club was ruined by injury.

Hojlund went through massive goal droughts but did still end up as the club’s top scorer on 16 goals.

He also impressively notched five goals in six Champions League games. The Danish international is preparing to take on Slovenia later on this afternoon as Denmark open up their Euro 2024 campaign.

In an interview with Manchester United’s official website, where he was answering questions from fans around the world, he was asked to describe what it was like playing at Old Trafford for the first time.

“I remember it very nicely, a good moment for me walking in the tunnel. The first time with some great players that I’ve been watching for a long, long time. So yeah, before you go onto the pitch, there’s always this great atmosphere.”

The 21 year old also spoke on the need to be switched on from the get-go playing at such an iconic arena. “As soon as the game starts, then you’ve got to be in the moment so it was hard for me to really understand like this sort of atmosphere. I was lucky to get in the stands for a few of the earlier games that season so I knew that it was going to be a wild experience.”

The youngster was then asked to give some advice for young people hoping to make it in the game, as he has enjoyed a remarkable rise himself in such a short period of time.

He answered, “just not to give up really. I was overlooked a couple of years back in Copenhagen and I have bounced back and in two years’ time, now I am here playing for Manchester United, so there’s always a different path.”

The former Atalanta striker was also asked about who his favourite player was growing up. As a boyhood United fan, his response probably came as no surprise.

“I always say Cristiano, so it has to be him. He was just the first person I started noticing when I was a young kid so its yeah, he has just stuck with me since.”

The youngster will be hoping to finish his season on a high by spearheading Denmark to a successful Euros and he will aim to score some goals at the Euros to enhance his growing reputation around the continent.

Rasmus in the hot seat 🔥 Our no.11 answers your questions in our latest #Melitta Fans' Q&A 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 15, 2024





