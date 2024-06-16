Rasmus Hojlund struggles to leave his mark as Denmark draw 1-1 vs. Slovenia in Euro 2024 clash

Rasmus Hojlund struggles to leave his mark as Denmark draw 1-1 vs. Slovenia in Euro 2024 clash



Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund struggled to influence the game as Denmark were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia at the Stuttgart Arena on Sunday.

Denmark faced Slovenia in their opening group stage clash of Euro 2024 and proceedings started well as Christian Eriksen found the back of the net just 17 minutes in.

Hojlund won a throw-in. The ball then fizzled its way into the penalty area, where Jonas Wind backheeled it into the path of an incoming Eriksen. Eriksen controlled it with his chest and then expertly slotted it into the bottom corner.

As the game went on, Slovenia grew into the match, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko in particular causing Denmark all sorts of problems at the back

Slovenia eventually got their reward with 13 minutes of regular time left on the clock as a powerful shot from Erik Janza took a huge deflection and rolled into the back of the net, well past the reach of a helpless Kasper Schmeichel.

Hojlund was on the pitch for 83 minutes and during that time, registered just one shot, which was on-target and required Jan Oblak to intervene immediately.

The United talisman embarked on four dribbles but didn’t complete any of them. He missed one big chance that if he had converted, would have perhaps buried the game and sealed all three points for his side.

The 21-year-old managed 28 touches of the ball. He successfully found his teammates with 15 of the 17 passes he attempted, managing a pass accuracy rate of 88%.

Hojlund engaged in eight ground duels and won just one.

He was required to contest three challenges in the air. He came out on top on two occasions. He lost possession of the ball nine times.

Hojlund made one clearance.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

It was certainly a hard day in the office for Hojlund against Slovenia and he will undoubtedly be looking for far better fortunes when Denmark face England in four days.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



