Rasmus Hojlund happy to avoid ‘awkward’ situation with Manchester United team-mate

Rasmus Hojlund was happy to avoid an “awkward” situation with Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo after England and Denmark’s 1-1 draw at Euro 2024.

Hojlund, who joined United from Atalanta last year, has started in both of Denmark’s matches in Group C.

The Danes secured a point against the Three Lions and looked the better side on occasions in the match. Gareth Southgate’s side were guilty of stepping back after taking the lead. The same old story as far as England are concerned.

Southgate is also persisting with Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield. The Liverpool full-back is being shoehorned into the team because Kyle Walker is the preferred option in midfield.

This means Kobbie Mainoo is sat on the bench, with Southgate opting to bring on Conor Gallagher to replace Alexander-Arnold against the Danes.

Hojlund was happy to not come up against Mainoo, which is something most managers competing at the Euros will agree with, if Southgate continues to overlook the United starlet.

“At least it won’t get awkward with Kobbie next training,” Hojlund posted on Instagram following the match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasmus Winther Højlund (@rasmus.hoejlund)

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw is in Southgate’s squad but he hasn’t been involved in the opening two matches due to his lack of fitness after missing over three months’ worth of action.

