Rasmus Hojlund gives Sir Jim Ratcliffe era lift off after thrilling Man Utd comeback

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund (C) celebrates after scoring his first league goal - Getty Images/Oli Scarff

Rasmus Hojlund’s first Premier League goal secured a 3-2 win for Manchester United over Aston Villa after Alejandro Garnacho had scored a brace to claw their way back from two goals down in a breathless encounter.

Erik ten Hag’s team, who had fans booing them off the Old Trafford pitch at halftime, climbed to sixth in the standings on 31 points, while Villa, who lost for the first time in 11 games in all competitions, are third with 39.

After 1,027 minutes, Hojlund finally ended his league goal drought in the 82nd when a United corner bounced off John McGinn’s knee and fell to the Dane. The 20-year-old swiped it in off the post and a few minutes later left the game to a standing ovation.

McGinn scored for Villa in the 21st minute from a long free kick that sailed past several players and into the bottom left corner. Leander Dendoncker doubled their lead five minutes later from close range when an unmarked Clement Lenglet headed a corner kick back across goal.

United appeared headed for their ninth defeat in 19 league games before Garnacho netted his first in the 59th minute with a fierce shot from the centre of the box. He equalised for the hosts in the 71st after a give-and-go with Bruno Fernandes.

10:45 PM GMT

That’s the end of our coverage of a dramatic night at Old Trafford. Time will tell whether it’s a turning point or a false dawn. For now, Manchester United can glory in a classic comeback that could have come from their salad decades under Sir Alex Ferguson: 2-0 down, 3-2 up. Goodnight!

10:40 PM GMT

Unai Emery's verdict

10:33 PM GMT

Bruno Fernandes has his say

[On how pleased the team were for Rasmus Hojlund] It was not only him but we needed the goal to make it 3-2. We want our strikers to have the confidence to get more goals – he’s eager do it. He knows he’s gonna have pressure because he plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world. You have to get used to that. The belief has to be there in the whole team. In moments like this it’s natural to doubt yourself and think, “Am I good enough to be here?” It doesn’t matter how brave you are. You have to fight through it. I don’t want to talk about [the result being a turning point] because we’ve had so many [false dawns] this season. We have to go game by game. We’re not in a position to look at bigger things. When we conceded the goals you could feel the frustration and disappointment. We had started the game well even if we didn’t create many chances. At half-time we were very confident that if we got the next goal we could win the game. The offside goal gave us confidence [in the tactics to beat Villa’s offside trap]. We knew we had to do the same things and eventually we got the goals. At this club, consistency means winning games. It doesn’t matter how. Nobody will look at anything else apart from the result. As a Manchester United player you know you’ll get more criticism than compliments. You have to deal with that if you want to play at this level. [On the takeover] We know all about it – social media, the newspapers, we see everything – but it’s not going to change anything we do on the pitch. We have to focus on ourselves and what we can control.

The Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes celebrates at the final whistle - Oli Scarff/AFP

10:23 PM GMT

More from Erik ten Hag

We played a solid game at West Ham but sometimes people only see the result and they complain. I know that it’s normal in football to be judged by results but as a manager you also have to see the performance. We dictated that game at West Ham. [Were you about to substitute Hojlund before you realised Rashford was limping and replaced him instead?] We wanted to bring fresh energy – the front three worked so hard. One of the strikers had to come off; we saw Rashford was on his back and we decided [to take him off]. I’m so pleased Rasmus Hojlund scored. But it doesn’t matter who scored: we had to win and that’s about the team. I’m really pleased with the performance. We emphasised so much before the game that we needed runs [to break Villa’s offside trap] because we know the midfielders can deliver passes in behind. Then it’s about the timing of the runs.

10:17 PM GMT

Erik ten Hag speaks

We were losing from two set-plays. Maybe we were not so focussed, but even in the first half we played quite well. I said at half-time, “Keep believing, get to 2-1 and we’ll see what happens.” I said before the game, if we play our best we can beat anyone. Even at 2-0 down, it doesn’t matter: keep going, show your character, and today they did that. We have the personalities to do it. Today was a very good team performance. I’m so happy that the strikers scored – that is what we needed. I know they are capable of it: Rashford, Garnacho and Hojlund are all good finishers. They have to show it every game.

10:14 PM GMT

Man Utd's young goalscorers react

Alejandro Garnacho

It’s a great feeling. We are Manchester United, we never give up. It was a great comeback from the team. I said in the tunnel, ‘We only need one goal to be back in the game’. I scored the first one but they said it was offside. Eventually we scored the first goal and kept pressing. I’m very happy for Rasmus as well. Too many people talk about the forwards of Manchester United and say we never score goals. Today we had an assist from Rashford and goals from us. It’s one of the best days of my life.

Rasmus Hojlund

It’s been a while! I’m the happiest man alive right now, you can see it in the celebrations as well. I’m happy to get the first one and now hopefully I can build on that. I’m happy for all the attackers because we showed a lot of character and confidence. We believed until the end.

10:07 PM GMT

Turning point or false dawn?

There were boos at half-time and even during the first half. Now Manchester United’s players are feeling the love from 70,000 people as they walk off the field, all sporting the kind of smiles you can’t fake. United will hope this is a turning point, though there are no guarantees.

We said the same when they pulled off an equally dramatic comeback against Newcastle in October 2018 and Jose Mourinho was sacked two months later. But this win, and particularly the performance, will give them an intravenous shot of confidence and purpose for the rest of the season.

Our own Jamie Carragher called them “boring” at the weekend, and he was right. Tonight, it was like watching the exhilarating Manchester United of old. Who knew that going 2-0 down would be the best thing to happen to them?

10:01 PM GMT

Full time: Man Utd 3 Aston Villa 2

That’s it! Manchester United jump to sixth place after a stunning comeback from 2-0 down. They were ravenous in the second half and eventually overwhelmed Aston Villa. The brilliant Alejandro Garnacho scored twice before Rasmus Hojlund brought the house down by volleying a late winner - his first Premier League goal after over 1,000 minutes.

Erik ten Hag is smiling for the first time in weeks, and quite right too: his team, who have been criticised for so much of the season, were genuinely brilliant.

09:59 PM GMT

90+8 min: Man Utd 3 Aston Villa 2

And now they have one minute. United are defending with ferocious intent.

09:57 PM GMT

90+7 min: Man Utd 3 Aston Villa 2

United now have Hannibal playing up front, basically so that he can press. Villa have three minutes to make it 3-3.

09:55 PM GMT

90+5 min: Man Utd 3 Aston Villa 2

Double substitution for Man Utd Hannibal Mejbri and Dan Gore replace Christian Eriksen, who was quietly excellent, and Alejandro Garnacho, who was loudly brilliant.

09:53 PM GMT

90+2 min: Man Utd 3 Aston Villa 2

Garnacho, desperate for a hat-trick, runs across the edge of the area but runs out of steam and hits a weary shot that is blocked by Konsa. Garnacho collapses with cramp and is given some treatment by his Argentina teammate Martinez.

09:51 PM GMT

90 min: Man Utd 3 Aston Villa 2

The headlines belong to Hojlund and Garnacho, but the architect of this comeback has been Bruno Fernandes. He played a big part in all three goals and created a number of other chances. In his unique, emotional way, he has produced a proper captain’s performance.

Meanwhile there will be nine minutes of added time.

09:49 PM GMT

89 min: Man Utd 3 Aston Villa 2

Willy Kambwala replaces the potential matchwinner Rasmus Hojlund, who gets a rousing ovation as he goes off.

09:47 PM GMT

87 min: Man Utd 3 Aston Villa 2

Konsa is booked for a very late tackle on Garnacho, who is fast becoming the poster boy of Manchester United’s future. He’s been outstanding tonight.

09:46 PM GMT

86 min: Man Utd 3 Aston Villa 2

Double substitution for Villa Jhon Duran and Tim Iroegbunam replace the goalscorers McGinn and Dendoncker.

09:45 PM GMT

85 min: Man Utd 3 Aston Villa 2

Now it’s Villa’s turn to push desperately for a goal. This has been a barnstorming match and it would be unwise to rule out another twist. McGinn muscles Antony off the ball on the edge of the United area but then slips as he tries to find a pass.

09:42 PM GMT

Goal!

Man Utd 3 Aston Villa 2 (Hojlund 82) Rasmus Hojlund has scored his first Premier League goal to complete a stunning fightback! His face is so red he looks like he might explode. Fernandes’s corner flashed across goal, hit the unsighted McGinn and bounced back towards Hojlund, who reacted brilliantly to hook a left-foot volley past Martinez and in off the post. The contact wasn’t entirely clean - it came off the side of the leg - but he was so sharp when the ball bounced towards him.

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates an unforgettable first Premier League goal - Martin Rickett/PA

09:41 PM GMT

81 min: Man Utd 2 Aston Villa 2

Double substitution for Man Utd Scott McTominay and Antony replaces Kobbie Mainoo, who conducts the home crowd on his way off, and a much improved Marcus Rashford.

09:40 PM GMT

80 min: Man Utd 2 Aston Villa 2

Man Utd continue to run Villa ragged and push for a winner. And yet, for all United’s dominance, Villa have had some terrific chances in the second half. It’s been a thriller.

09:37 PM GMT

77 min: Man Utd 2 Aston Villa 2

Double substitution for Villa Moussa Diaby and Nicolo Zaniolo replace Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey.

09:36 PM GMT

76 min: Man Utd 2 Aston Villa 2

Rashford tries to run Konsa, who makes a superb – and vital – sliding challenge right on the edge of the area.

09:35 PM GMT

74 min: Man Utd 2 Aston Villa 2

Now Diego Carlos is booked for pulling back Hojlund. This is tremendous stuff.

09:34 PM GMT

73 min: Man Utd 2 Aston Villa 2

Villa almost restore their lead again. Moreno’s dangerous low cross finds McGinn, whose shot is cleared off the line by Evans!

Moments later Fernandes boots a United free-kick straight at Douglas Luiz, standing a yard away - but it’s Fernandes who the referee decides to book. Fernandes then punches the air two or three times, which is more than Diogo Dalot did at Anfield. The referee settles for one yellow card.

09:32 PM GMT

Goal!

Man Utd 2 Aston Villa 2 (Garnacho 71) Alejandro Garnacho equalises for Manchester United! He started the move by running at a backpedalling Villa defence before flicking a pass out to Fernandes on the right. Fernandes’s low cross was diverted to Garnacho, whose left-foot shot deflected off Diego Carlos and wrongfooted Martinez.

The goal was fortunate, but United deserve it for a pulsating second-half performance.

Alejandro Garnacho roars with delight after equalising at Old Trafford - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Europe

09:29 PM GMT

69 min: Man Utd 1 Aston Villa 2

Garnacho runs at Lenglet to win a corner. Villa are having to work extremely hard to repel United, but as things stand they are second in the Premier League, behind Liverpool only on goal difference.

09:28 PM GMT

67 min: Man Utd 1 Aston Villa 2

One positive for United, whatever the result, is that Garnacho has been a constant threat on the right wing. He’s still at his best on the left, but for now that allows them to play both Rashford - who has been better tonight - and Garnacho in the same team.

09:26 PM GMT

65 min: Man Utd 1 Aston Villa 2

Hojlund is flattened by Diego Carlos in the area, a clear penalty and probably a red card - except Hojlund was offside. Villa’s high-wire defending and United’s desperation have made for an exhilarating match.

09:24 PM GMT

63 min: Man Utd 1 Aston Villa 2

Onana pings a sweet long pass out to Garnacho on the right. He muscles Moreno off the ball, shifts the ball away from Lenglet in the area and drives a cross shot that goes a few yards wide of the far post.

09:22 PM GMT

62 min: Man Utd 1 Aston Villa 2

Another chance for Villa! Douglas Luiz’s driven corner from the left is headed over by Diego Carlos, unmarked by the far post. That was a pretty decent opporunity.

09:21 PM GMT

60 min: Man Utd 1 Aston Villa 2

Villa almost restore their two-goal lead from the kick-off! Moreno’s excellent cross is met by Bailey, who gets the run on Dalot and sweeps a volley across goal. Dalot, whose weight was going the wrong way, changes direction and dives to his left to make a fine save.

09:20 PM GMT

Goal!

Man Utd 1 Aston Villa 2 (Garnacho 59) This time it counts! Fernandes wins the ball in the centre circle, charges forward and plays a classy through pass to Rashford on the left side of the area. He slides a pinpoint low cross that is turned in at the far post by Garnacho. That’s a really good team goal - and we have a helluva game on now.

09:17 PM GMT

57 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

Fernandes makes enough room to crunch a shot from 22 yards that is saved to his right by the diving Martinez. United’s attacking performance since going 2-0 down has been their best in a while. But they are still 2-0 down.

09:15 PM GMT

55 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

Martinez charges from his area to make a very aggressive tackle on Rashford. United want a free-kick and therefore, presumably, a red card, but Martinez won the ball cleanly and then tripped Rashford in his follow through. The check is complete.

Emi Martinez pleads his case after a strong but fair challenge on Marcus Rashford - Carl Recine/Reuters

09:12 PM GMT

52 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

Dalot plays a lovely reverse pass to release Rashford, who overhits his cross.

09:10 PM GMT

Goal disallowed! 50 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

Another punch in the stomach for United. Meanwhile Lucas Digne has gone off after injuring himself while trying to stop Garnacho from scoring. Alex Moreno replaces him.

09:09 PM GMT

VAR check ongoing

United broke devastatingly down the left before Rashford - who was beyond the Villa defence - played a square through pass to put Garnacho one on one. He coolly rounded his international teammate Martinez and lifted the ball into the net from a tight angle. But he may have been slightly ahead of Rashford and therefore offside when the ball was played.

09:08 PM GMT

Goal?

Man Utd 1 Aston Villa 2 (Garnacho 48) It’s a terrific goal - but I think it might offside.

Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after finishing coolly - but the goal would be disallowed for offside - Matthew Peters/Manchester United

09:08 PM GMT

46 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

Villa almost make it 3-0 in the first minute of the second half. Bailey curls a wicked ball to the far post, where the stretching Varane takes the ball off the head of Watkins in front of an open goal.

09:05 PM GMT

46 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

Villa get things going again. Neither manager has made any changes.

08:54 PM GMT

The same old story

These are dark times for United and Ten Hag desperately needs a response. United have now gone behind in seven of their 10 Premier League home games this season and it’s currently 426 minutes without a goal. They have led at Old Trafford in the league for just 107 minutes this season.

If you include added time it’s around 480 minutes, or eight hours, since United last scored.

Marcus Rashford walks off after another goalless half for Manchester United - Martin Rickett/PA

08:52 PM GMT

Half time: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

A misplaced pass from Onana leads to more groans from the home fans, who then respond to the half-time whistle with even louder boos. Manchester United’s nightmare before Christmas has continued after it, with Villa in control thanks to set-piece goals from John McGinn (aided by an ingenious bit of positioning from Leon Bailey, who stood behind Andre Onana in a successful attempt to put him off) and Leander Dendoncker.

United responded quite well, creating a number of openings, but once again they failed to take their chances.

08:48 PM GMT

45+3 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

Garnacho surges purposefully infield and is taken out by Ramsey, who receives the first yellow card of the game.

The resulting free-kick leads to another offside.

Alejandro Garnacho is fouled by Jacob Ramsey - Carl Recine/Reuters

08:47 PM GMT

45+2 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

Garnacho hits the side netting with a rising drive after running onto a long pass from Eriksen. It wouldn’t have counted, though, as Villa’s offside trap worked perfectly once again.

08:46 PM GMT

45 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

Four minutes of added time.

08:45 PM GMT

44 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

Fernandes launches a United counter-attack by sweeping a superb first-time pass out to Rashford on the left. He moves into the area, twists Konsa inside out but then slices his shot wide of the near post. There have been one or two signs of a return to form for Rashford, who is so much more comfortable on the left. He still looks in a foul mood though.

08:44 PM GMT

43 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

Villa have their first extended spell of possession in a while. Eventually Konsa wanders infield and belts a shot from the edge of the D that is blocked by Varane.

08:43 PM GMT

41 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

Villa have been a bit sloppy in attack since going 2-0 up. Human nature, I guess, but there are more goals out there if they really concentrate.

08:41 PM GMT

Watch! Dendoncker doubles Villa's lead

08:40 PM GMT

Watch! McGinn gives Villa the lead

08:38 PM GMT

36 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

United have had a few half-chances since the second goal, although they have come from desperation - even anger - rather than smooth interplay. Even so, a goal before half-time would make things interesting.

08:37 PM GMT

35 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

Rashford’s stinging shot is pushed away by Martinez. Moments later, Onana pings a stunning long pass to release Dalot, forcing Diego Carlos to concede a corner with a lunging challenge in the six-yard box. Dalot looked offside but play was allowed to continue.

08:34 PM GMT

32 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

Fernandes releases Garnacho, whose low cross is just too far in front of Hojlund at the far post. He would have had an open goal, though the positioning of Diego Carlos made it a deceptively difficult ball for Garnacho to play.

Rasmus Hojlund can't quite reach Alejandro Garnacho's cross - Ash Donelon/Manchester United

08:32 PM GMT

31 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

Better from United. Fernandes shoots wide from the edge of the area after running onto a long pass from Eriksen, then Rashford’s impatient shot from 16 yards is comfortably saved to his left by the diving Martinez.

08:32 PM GMT

30 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2

United started reasonably well, but they are in danger of collapsing now.

Manchester United's players react to the first goal - Carl Recine/Reuters

08:28 PM GMT

Goal!

Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 2 (Dendoncker 26) Another set piece, another goal, and there are boos at Old Trafford! McGinn’s very deep inswinging corner was headed back across goal by Lenglet, totally unmarked, and Dendoncker cushioned an ingenious flick past Onana with the outside of the right foot.

Leander Dendoncker flicks Villa into a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Europe

08:25 PM GMT

23 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 1

There was a VAR check but the goal has been given to McGinn. It may have brushed Watkins knee but there was no conclusive evidence.

United aren’t happy, though it’s not immediately clear why. There’s no doubt Bailey put Onana off but he was long gone by the time the ball came into the six-yard box.

08:23 PM GMT

Goal!

Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 1 (McGinn 22) Fernandes accidentally kicks Dendoncker in the chest to give Villa a free-kick on the right wing. Leon Bailey stands behind Onana, deliberately in an offside position, and then runs off just before McGinn swings a wicked ball into the six-yard box. Nobody is able to make contact and the ball bounces into the far corner of the net with Onana rooted to his line.

Aston Villa captain John McGinn, right, celebrates the opening goal - Dave Thompson/AP

08:19 PM GMT

18 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 0

Dalot loses the ball in a dangerous area to Bailey, whose short through pass towards Watkins is crucially cut out by Evans. That was terrific defending.

Evans runs 50 yards with the ball then plays a safe pass on the halfway line. Rashford, who had made a run in behind, waves his arms in disgust for the second time tonight.

Marcus Rashford has shown frustration with his United teammates - Naomi Baker/Getty Images Europe

08:16 PM GMT

15 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 0

An unsure touch from Eriksen, of all people, jiggers a very promising United counter-attack. Garnacho charged down the right and slid the ball square to Eriksen, who tried to feed it through to Rashford. The touch was too light and the ball ran behind Rashford, who with a better touch would have been through on goal.

At the other end, Bailey’s shot from the edge of the area is blocked. It’s developing into a decent game.

08:15 PM GMT

14 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 0

Here’s another shot of Sir Dave Brailsford, the Ineos director of sport, who is at Old Trafford tonight. He has a seriously big job ahead.

Sir Dave Brailsford, the Ineos director of sport, is among the crowd at Old Trafford - Carl Recine/Reuters

08:12 PM GMT

12 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 0

Bailey, who has made a lively start, beats Dalot with a stepover and slides a low cross that is turned behind at the near post by Evans. McGinn’s corner is punched away by Onana.

08:11 PM GMT

11 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 0

A better spell for United. Dalot’s up and under is headed to the edge of the D, where Eriksen pings a sweet half-volley into the arms of Martinez.

08:09 PM GMT

9 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 0

McGinn wins a corner off Rashford to continue Villa’s promising start. He takes it short to Digne, who is dispossessed. United break but Hojlund fails to control a pass from Rashford, who waves his hands in frustration.

08:06 PM GMT

5 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 0

There’s a decent atmosphere at Old Trafford despite United’s recent struggles. Villa have settled well, though, and have had the better of the early exchanges.

08:04 PM GMT

4 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 0

Bailey’s cross from the right deflects towards McGinn, whose snap volley is well blocked by Evans.

08:03 PM GMT

2 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 0

Man Utd have started with Rashford on the left and Garnacho on the right. Incidentally, Sir Dave Brailsford is among the crowd at Old Trafford.

Sir Dave Brailsford, the Ineos director of sport, is in attendance - Carl Recine/Reuters

08:02 PM GMT

1 min: Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 0

Bruno Fernandes gets the game under way, with Man Utd kicking from left to right as we watch.

07:59 PM GMT

Here come the players

It’s not quite the beginning of a new era, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe certainly isn’t doing keepy-uppies in front of the Stretford End, but it is a chance for United to lift the mood going into 2024.

Whatever happens tonight, the mood at Villa Park will be exceedingly positive.

Aston Villa captain John McGinn applauds the away end - Carl Recine/Reuters

07:52 PM GMT

A reminder of the teams

Man Utd (4-2-3-1) Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Reguilon, Kambwala, Gore, Hannibal, McTominay, Van de Beek, Pellistri, Antony.

Aston Villa (possible 4-2-2-2) Martinez; Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Digne; Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz; McGinn, J Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins.

Substitutes: Marschall, Proctor, Pau, Alex Moreno, Chambers, Diaby, Zaniolo, Duran, Iroegbunam.

Referee Craig Pawson.

Andre Onana is hoping to keep his first clean sheet at Old Trafford since mid-November - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Europe

07:41 PM GMT

The pre-match thoughts of Unai Emery

Good evening. Our challenge is to play against a team who are a contender to be in the top four. I hope we can show our credentials to be there as well. We respect them but we will play to win.

07:37 PM GMT

Brailsford's Man Utd vision: how will it be shaped?

If we can recognise the difference between what we would term a threat state environment - where you’re working off fear, you feel threatened and it’s not necessarily enjoyable - as against a challenge state environment where you see the opportunity and think, ‘Okay, I’m going to try to express myself and see it more as an adventure’. If you can create that challenge state rather than a threat state then you’re in a fantastic place as a team.

Read more...

Sir Dave Brailsford, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s trusted director of sport at Ineos, is one of two new directors on the United board - OGC Nice/Icon Sport

07:30 PM GMT

Full time: Burnley 0 Liverpool 2

Goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have given Liverpool victory over Burnley at Turf Moor, a result that means Villa can’t go top of the Premier League tonight. Well, they can, but they’d have to win by six goals.

07:21 PM GMT

07:11 PM GMT

Erik ten Hag speaks to Amazon Prime Sport

[On the Ineos deal being confirmed on Christmas Eve] I was keep informed through the whole process so I know what’s going on. But my focus is on the game. [Have you had contact with Sir Dave Brailsford?] I didn’t have contact because it wasn’t allowed during the process, but I was kept informed. He wants to work with us, I want to work with him and his group - they have a lot of experience. I’m looking forward to it. [On tonight’s team] Luke Shaw suffered a minor injury at West Ham so we have to change. But Rapha [Varane] and Christian Eriksen are back, so that is positive. [On United’s goalshyness] If you want to win you have to score. We go into every game trying to win, so we can do better. We have created chances, even one-on-ones, so we have to score them. [On Rasmus Hojlund’s hunt for a first Premier League goal] You can’t put everything on one player. A striker is there to score of course, but we have Rashford, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay. They all have to take responsibility. If we play well, we can beat anybody.

07:07 PM GMT

The teams in full

Man Utd (4-2-3-1) Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Reguilon, Kambwala, Gore, Hannibal, McTominay, Van de Beek, Pellistri, Antony.

Aston Villa (possible 4-2-2-2) Martinez; Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Digne; Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz; McGinn, J Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins.

Substitutes: Marschall, Proctor, Pau, Alex Moreno, Chambers, Diaby, Zaniolo, Duran, Iroegbunam.

Referee Craig Pawson

Christian Eriksen returns to the Manchester United starting line-up - Ash Donelon/Manchester United

07:02 PM GMT

Aston Villa team news: Dendoncker starts

Two changes for Villa from the frustrating draw with Sheffield United on Friday. Diego Carlos and Leander Dendoncker come in for Matty Cash and Moussa Diaby. That means a slight rejig, with either Leon Bailey or Jacob Ramsey supporting Ollie Watkins up front. Pau Torres is fit enough for the bench.

07:00 PM GMT

Man Utd team news: Varane and Rashford return

Erik ten Hag makes four changes from the defeat at West Ham. Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot and Christian Eriksen replace Antony, Willy Kambwala, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay. Eriksen is making his first start since the win at Fulham in early November.

06:51 PM GMT

Can United end their dry spell?

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, minute-by-minute coverage of Manchester United v Aston Villa at Old Trafford. At the start of the season nobody would have been surprised to hear this is a game between the teams in third and eighth place – but 99 per cent of people would have expected it to be this way round.

It’s hard to find something new to say about Man Utd, whose form has been so poor that even being in eighth place flatters them. Only Sheffield United have scored fewer goals, a frankly mind-blowing statistic. If you include added time – and why wouldn’t you, it is time after all – they haven’t scored in over seven hours of football. You’re supposed to go dry in the new year, not over Christmas.

Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent takeover of football operations at Old Trafford has provided a chink of light, though United remain a million miles from the shining uplands of old. In the short term they urgently need some positivity – of results and performances – to reduce the pressure on an increasingly frazzled Erik ten Hag. An early goal would be a big start.

“Villa are a different side in very good form, a very good team,” said Ten Hag in his pre-match press conference. “If you are creating chances you have to take them, otherwise you don’t win games. That’s clear.

“I am not disappointed by the attitude, but of course we know what the standard is at Manchester United. We have to win as a team, therefore we have to take responsibility as a team.”

Ten Hag will be asked about Ratcliffe’s takeover when he speaks to Amazon Prime before the game. We’ll bring you those quotes as soon as they emerge from his mouth, and then the match itself.

Kick off is at 8pm.