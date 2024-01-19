Rasmus Dahlin with a Powerplay Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Winter weather's in the forecast again in Buffalo as the Bills prepare to host another playoff game.
Snow has once again piled up in western New York ahead of a playoff game.
Tomlin confirmed his intent to remain with the Steelers and welcomed a quarterback competition ahead of next season.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab to preview every Divisional Round matchup. Fitz and Frank go game-by-game and decide which player or coach is under the most pressure to perform deep in the playoffs before giving their picks. Fitz and Frank discuss Lamar Jackson and whether his legacy is partially on the line against the Houston Texans, Kyle Shanahan and whether he can shake his playoff curse, the Detroit Lions and whether they can set themselves up to make history, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen's sense of urgency to capitalize on his team's window and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his insight on the head coach hiring cycle, including how the interview process works with someone like Bill Belichick, what Nick Sirianni needs to do to save his job with the Philadelphia Eagles, why Mike McCarthy will remain head coach in Dallas and the latest on Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Here's everything you need to know about the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline.
McCormick has missed most or all of four seasons due to injury during his college football career.
The Warriors' Wednesday matchup with the Jazz was the first game postponed in light of the tragedy.
When I watch this Eagles offense, the lack of answers against the blitz is what I think has to be sorted out this offseason. By both the play designers and the quarterback.
Cook spent two weeks on the Ravens practice squad before being signed to the active roster.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
There are four intriguing matchups for the divisional round.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
Here are the 10 top performers from the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Harris is no stranger to speaking out on Pittsburgh's shortcomings.
The son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is headed to the Grizzlies organization.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.
The 49ers are now -190 to play in the Super Bowl.
Wild Card Weekend is officially in the books. In our part two recap pod Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the biggest takeaways from Monday's action and look ahead to the Divisional round. Harmon and Pianowski debate what this playoff run means for Baker Mayfield's future and if the Buffalo Bills are the biggest threat to the Ravens in the AFC.
This was bound to happen.
Tomlin was in no mood to talk about his future after Pittsburgh's playoff loss.