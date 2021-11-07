Rasmus Dahlin with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/06/2021
Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/06/2021
Chandler Stephenson (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 11/06/2021
Detroit Red Wings (4-5-2, 10 points) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-4-1, 11 points): 7 p.m.; KeyBank Center, Buffalo; Bally Sports Detroit; WXYT-FM (97.1).
Moritz Seider scored his first NHL goal and Lucas Raymond had three assists as the Detroit Red Wings snapped their skid with a 4-3 OT win in Buffalo.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Nov. 6, 2021.
Dustin Tokarski (Buffalo Sabres) with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/06/2021
Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 11/06/2021
Tage Thompson (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/06/2021
Detroit Red Wings continue the 2021-22 season with a game vs. the Vegas Golden Knights. Follow here for the game score, live updates and analysis.
Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25 after Week 10? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
The Georgia Bulldogs and Cincinnati Bearcats remain in the top two spots of the AP Top 25 after continuing their undefeated seasons.
How far will Michigan State fall in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Purdue?
None of the top five lost this week, but Alabama jumped Cincinnati for the No. 2 spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll behind No. 1 Georgia.
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders is out for the third straight week. He'll miss Saturday's game vs. Texas Southern.
Boston Red Sox designated hitter JD Martinez has reportedly decided not to opt out of the final year of his contract and will return to the team in 2022.
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
Right-hander Trevor Bauer, third baseman Nolan Arenado, outfielder Charlie Blackmon and infielder-outfielder Jurickson Profar declined to opt out of their contracts to become free agents. Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in February and began 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts. Elsewhere, the New York Mets announced Saturday they have extended $18.4 million qualifying offers to outfielder Michael Conforto and pitcher Noah Syndergaard — a day ahead of Sunday's deadline.