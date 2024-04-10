Rasmus Dahlin with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars
Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 04/09/2024
Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 04/09/2024
Yoán Moncada had been playing through a groin issue before he went down Tuesday.
Kentucky freshman guard Rob Dillingham will enter the NBA Draft and give up his remaining eligibility. The 19-year-old is expected to be a top 10 pick in June.
The Timberwolves, who hold a slight lead for first in the Western Conference standings, haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.
Koepka has left no doubt about his mindset: His goal is to catch and pass the game's best ever.
Morant allegedly punched a teenager at his home in July 2022 after an altercation broke out during a pickup basketball game, which led to a lawsuit.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Trevor Story's 2024 season is likely over after just eight games.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
What selections does your team have? What areas should it address? Who's the dream fantasy pick? We cover all that and more for every franchise right here.
Tee times are out for the opening days of the Masters, and big names abound.
With the NCAA tournament behind us, here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first- and second-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Which teams will wind up in the NBA's play-in tournament? Which contender is the most vulnerable to a first-round upset? Our writers weigh in with a week to go in the regular season.
'Uncle Verne,' who authored two of the greatest calls in sports history, will end his tenure at Augusta National after the 2024 Masters.
The Astros are holding their breath on Framber Valdez.
Week 2 of the fantasy baseball season kicks off in Yahoo leagues. Fred Zinkie offers up some assistance for those seeking pitching help this week.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is expected to miss six to eight weeks due to a hip flexor strain. He suffered the injury while running the bases against the Royals.
UK was boasting one of the best recruiting classes in the country before Calipari's stunning move to Arkansas. Where will all that talent land?
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
Caitlin Clark and historic audiences go hand in hand.
It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now. Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows.