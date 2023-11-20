Rasmus Dahlin with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 11/19/2023
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game.
The Bills are desperate for a win in Week 11 after dropping two straight games.
Finally, the Jets made a change at quarterback.
In his return from injury, Fields brought back an element of explosiveness that few players in the NFL are capable of producing. Will Chicago bet on that, or will it use its considerable 2024 draft capital to go in another direction?
The Bills have had multiple players suffer scary injuries, dating back to last season.
The Broncos have won three straight games (seriously), including one against the Chiefs (yes, seriously). Can they make it four against the Vikings?
Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
The Longhorns will now take on No. 5 UConn in the Saatva Empire Classic championship on Monday night.
The Lions are now 8-2 for the first time since 1962.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
FedEx Field has yet another issue on its hands.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Stroud and his draft classmate Will Anderson, whom Houston acquired by trading up with Arizona this past spring, came up big in the victory.
Aaron Jones missed time earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
The Huskies host the Cougars Saturday in their final Pac-12 matchup.
The Steelers will avoid Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 11.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 11 in the NFL.