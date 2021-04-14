Rasmus Dahlin with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins

Associated Press

Jimmie Johnson, with wisps of gray in his beard, is a 45-year-old rookie in the IndyCar Series ready to reintroduce himself. The seven-time NASCAR champion begins his official transition to IndyCar this weekend with Sunday's season opening race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama with three ads debuting during the NBC broadcast. Carvana, which is new to motorsports with its Johnson sponsorship and has a light sports marketing portfolio, decided to use Johnson's true personality in making its ad campaign for the IndyCar season.