Rasmus Andersson with a Spectacular Goal from Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames
Rasmus Andersson (Calgary Flames) with a Spectacular Goal from Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames, 11/20/2023
Rasmus Andersson (Calgary Flames) with a Spectacular Goal from Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames, 11/20/2023
As we enter the final fantasy regular season stretch there is plenty of panic to go around for managers trying to make a playoff push. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all your Week 11 submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and provide the top five waiver wire pickups for Week 12.
The Chiefs' mistakes included two bad drops in the final two minutes.
It's time for a Super Bowl rematch between two teams that are just as good now as they were nine months ago.
With Monday's 4-2 aggregate win, the USMNT wrapped up this two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal — and qualified for two tournaments that will offer much more applicable tests.
The Rams plan to be cautious with Kupp as they wait to see if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Cardinals.
Vincent Goodwill and Jason Goff talk about how this NBA season feels like a transition from older superstars (LeBron, Steph, Durant, etc.) to the young superstars (Anthony Edwards, Chet, SGA, Jokic, etc.).
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
The Terps had the second-longest active streak behind No. 6 UConn.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
Of the 23 players who went to the 2023 World Cup, 10 were left off the latest USWNT roster.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap NFL Week 11 and get ahead of the biggest storylines to come out of a bizarre Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the bigger outcomes, including the Broncos crawling out of the grave and putting the league on notice against the Vikings, the Lions proving to us all that these aren't your grandpa's Detroit Lions (and the Bears choking historically), the Browns continuing to pull out ugly wins and the Jets once again falling short because of lackluster quarterback play (the Zach Wilson era might be over). Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their instant takeaways. They address whether or not Brandon Staley should still have a job, the wheels falling off in Tennessee, the Raiders keeping it close and more before they finish off the show with a preview of Monday night's huge matchup between the two best teams in the NFL in the Chiefs and Eagles.
Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The injury appears to be to the same ankle that required surgery last season.
Finally, the Jets made a change at quarterback.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
The Broncos have now won four straight games.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
The Bills have had multiple players suffer scary injuries, dating back to last season.