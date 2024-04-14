Raskin still in frame as APOEL want Rangers target - gossip

APOEL president Prodromos Petrides says he hopes to persuade Fluminese to renege on an agreement to sell Jefte to Rangers at the end of the season and that the on-loan 20-year-old left-back wants to stay with the Cypriot club. (Super Sport FM via Football Scotland)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement insists Nicolas Raskin remains part of his plans and says the Belgian midfielder, 23, has been 'unlucky' not to force his way back into the team after injury. (Glasgow Times)

Former Rangers manager Michael Beale thinks Celtic may have the advantage going into the final Old Firm derby of the season - but only because of how much pressure the referee will be under from an expectant home support. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Read the rest of Sunday's gossip here