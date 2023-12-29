Rashod Owens was 'ultimate Cowboy' for Oklahoma State football en route to Texas Bowl MVP

HOUSTON — Rashod Owens’ trip to the Texas Bowl got off to an unhappy start.

When the Oklahoma State receiver arrived on site with his teammates, he realized he had forgotten to pack his favorite hoodie, the one he always wears for pregame warmups.

So when the time came to take the field at NRG Stadium on Wednesday night, Owens made a decision.

“I kinda want to make a statement,” he told himself.

So he took the field a couple hours before kickoff wearing his white game pants, no shirt, a Nike ski mask and wrap-around sunglasses.

While it was a fierce look, his statement came during the game.

The redshirt junior earned Most Valuable Player honors in the 20th-ranked Cowboys’ 31-23 defeat of Texas A&M, finishing his night with 164 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches.

Dec 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) celebrates winning the MVP trophy against the Texas A&M Aggies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

'We’re called retrievers'

OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn reiterated all throughout the last few days of preparation that he’d be calling plays for his receivers to make plays in one-on-one situations.

“We’re not called receivers, we’re called retrievers,” Owens said. “That’s a big thing that (Dunn) always says. We retrieve the ball, not just receive it. We always preach to each other before every game to be the freakshow that we are and show the world what we can do.”

Owens showed it, providing the ideal exclamation point on Owens’ MVP-worthy season.

Sure, running back Ollie Gordon II is the Cowboys’ true MVP for his Doak Walker Award-winning season that concluded as the sixth-best overall rushing season in OSU history with 1,732 yards.

And others like receiver Brennan Presley or linebacker Nick Martin deserve their due for the impact they had in the Cowboys’ 10-4 season — the eighth season of at least 10 wins under coach Mike Gundy.

But don’t forget where Owens’ journey began.

In 2022, he had been asked to add weight and move to tight end, but he slimmed back down in the winter and returned to his more natural receiver position.

Still, when the season opened, he was the third-stringer at his outside receiver position, behind De’Zhaun Stribling and Talyn Shettron.

Stribling got hurt and the Cowboy coaches opted for Owens ahead of Shettron — who later got injured, too — as a more veteran starting option in the fifth game of the season.

Dec 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) makes a catch against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bravion Rogers (19) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys have 'trust' in Rashod Owens

Prior to that, Owens had four catches for 37 yards. He surpassed those numbers in his first game as the starter, with five catches for 75 yards in the early October win over Kansas State.

He had 112 yards the next week against Kansas, then 136 a few weeks later in Bedlam, ultimately finishing with 65 yards or more in seven of his 10 games as the starter.

“We’ve had a few guys on our team that started out down the depth chart and they worked their way up,” Gundy said. “Then they took over when we needed ‘em and they played at a really high level. And he’s one of ‘em.

“He continued to make plays over the last two months of the season. And we trust him.”

Quarterback Alan Bowman, who threw for 402 yards and two touchdowns, completing 34 of 49 passes, has shown immense trust in Owens, and that continued Wednesday. Both of his touchdown passes to Owens came on fade routes along the sideline that required Owens outmaneuver his defender.

“He bodies guys,” Bowman said. “He’s 220 pounds out there and can still run.

“Coming into this game, knowing it’s gonna be man coverage, just throw it up and give him chances. … He’s really hard to cover with those DBs who are 35 pounds lighter than him.”

Oklahoma State wide receiver Rashod Owens, left, reaches for the ball on a touchdown reception in front of Texas A&M defensive back Kent Robinson during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA football game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Brennan Presley, Rashod Owens form 1-2 punch

Presley had quite the night himself, tying the OSU record for receptions in a game with 16 — a mark set by Alex Loyd in 1949 — to go with 152 yards.

Yet Presley had to tip his hat to Owens, who outjumped a defender to catch a throw from Presley on a reverse pass when the ball floated a bit short.

“Rashod, he’s built for this moment,” Presley said. “He loves the craziest moments. He came out to warmups with no shirt on. That just tells how much he relishes these moments. I’m just glad to see him do things like tonight.”

With Texas A&M set on stopping Gordon and the run game, the outside passing attack became key to the Cowboy offense. Many of Presley’s catches were on short, quick throws into the flat, while Owens and opposite outside receiver Leon Johnson III were asked to beat their defenders in one-on-one situations downfield.

Johnson finished with 86 yards on four catches, including a couple of difficult grabs.

Yet it was Owens who got the majority of downfield targets, and he made nearly all of them count.

“Rashod is a talented guy,” Dunn said. “He’s played wherever we needed him to play. He has been the ultimate Cowboy for us, doing whatever it takes, the grit and the grind.

“He’s been all about it for us all year long. He’s stood up there in the locker room on a number of occasions and challenged our guys to play harder in the second half, and he led the way on it, too. It’s not just lip service from him.”

Still, despite being viewed as a leader in the locker room and a reliable veteran between the lines, even he couldn’t have imagined how this season — or his bowl game — has gone.

“No, not really, but every day, my parents and my teammates and coaches always tell me to be patient,” Owens said. “That’s what I did. I stayed patient, trusted the process and I’m glad and blessed to be in this position.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football knows Rashod Owens is 'built' for big moments