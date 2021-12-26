Rashod Hill joins Sean Mannion as Sunday addition to COVID-19 reserve list

The Vikings have made a pair of additions to the COVID-19 reserve list on Sunday.

In addition to backup quarterback Sean Mannion, the team has also placed reserve tackle Rashod Hill on the list. Neither player will be available against the Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Hill started the first five games of the season, but he has only played 17 offensive snaps since Week Five. He has played a handful of special snaps in each game.

While Hill’s absence shouldn’t have much impact on the Vikings’ plans on Sunday, the addition of two players to the reserve list after running back Dalvin Cook went on Thursday does create some concern that more players could wind up on the list in the coming days and leave the Vikings shorthanded for Week 17.

