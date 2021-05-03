Rashod Bateman will wear No. 12 for Ravens according to his Instagram

The Baltimore Ravens made wide receiver Rashod Bateman their first selection of the 2021 NFL draft, picking him at No. 27. He will be tasked with becoming a viable weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson, something that can be done with his phenomenal skill set.

There was a question as to what jersey number Bateman would wear at the NFL level, as his old No. 13 is currently worn by wide receiver Devin Duvernay and his other No. 0 isn’t allowed to be worn, even with the new eased jersey number restriction rules.

Bateman took to Instagram to seemingly confirm that he’ll be donning a new number in Baltimore.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley put together a list of who in the Ravens’ organization has worn No. 12 before Bateman.

Ravens' first-round pick Rashod Bateman apparently is going with No. 12. Other Ravens WRs who've worn this: Jacoby Jones, Michael Campanaro, Jaleel Scott and Derek Abney.#FashionTweet https://t.co/dfQT2vnuha — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 3, 2021

Bateman’s new jersey will most likely be a popular one among fans to get their hands on. He will look to have many great years of making big plays and scoring plenty of touchdowns while wearing No. 12 in Baltimore.