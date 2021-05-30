Rashod Bateman tweets emoji in response to Julio Jones rumors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rumors surrounding Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones have been flying left and right over the last few weeks. It appears that the two parties are going to part ways in the coming days, opening up an opportunity for another team to swoop in and acquire the 32-year-old.

The idea of Jones in Baltimore’s offense is tantalizing. With the run game that the Ravens already have, game planning for one of the best receivers in the NFL alongside other pass game threats such as Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews, and Rashod Bateman would be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Baltimore has been linked to Jones on multiple occasions. Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman tweeted a single emoji in response to a recent update on the chances of the star wideout landing with the Ravens.

For Bateman, having the opportunity to learn under a future Hall of Famer in Jones would be extremely beneficial. Jones could teach Bateman plenty about what he’s learned from being around the NFL for so long. If Jones chooses to, he could take Bateman under his wing and help him develop into a quality NFL pass catcher.

There are a few Baltimore players who have voiced their opinions on bringing Jones to Baltimore, including cornerback Marlon Humphrey and quarterback Lamar Jackson. It remains to be seen whether the team actually makes a move for Jones, but if they do, Baltimore’s offense will get even more dangerous, something that’s scary to imagine.

Recommended Stories

  • Ravens reportedly could get involved in Julio Jones sweepstakes ‘if the price is right’

    The Baltimore Ravens have been linked to Julio Jones. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that 'if the price is right', they could get involved

  • TikTok's algorithm is promoting homophobia and anti-trans violence on For You Pages, experiment finds

    Liking just one anti-LGBTQ video can lead to the algorithm flooding a For You Page with homophobic and transphobic videos, Media Matters said.

  • Sixers vs. Wizards: 10 insane stats from the 76ers’ blowout win

    The Sixers torched the Wiz on the road on Saturday, and their offensive blitz was historic literally. By Reuben Frank

  • These Meme Stocks Have Made People Millionaires in 2021

    Beginning in January, retail investors on Reddit and a handful of other social media platform began piling into stocks that were heavily short-sold by institutional investors and/or had very small floats (the amount of tradable shares). Perhaps it's only fitting that the meme stock which started it all makes the list: video game and accessories retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME).

  • Heftier penalty in Tampa’s Super Bowl streaking case gets the balance right | Editorial

    Look at them now. A month after rejecting a plea deal he called too lenient, a Hillsborough County judge appears willing to accept a heftier penalty for two men who arranged a streaking prank during Super Bowl LV in Tampa. In a court hearing this week, an attorney for Yuri Andrade and Douglas Schaffer told Judge Jack Gutman that they had negotiated new terms — a year of probation, 100 ...

  • FDA approves first drug that targets common lung cancer mutation

    The Food and Drug Administration approved Amgen's Lumakras drug as the first treatment for adult patients with a common form of lung cancer. Why it matters: Non-small cell lung cancer with a specific mutation in a gene known as KRAS has been considered to be resistant to any sort of drug treatment, per the FDA. Lumakras was able to shrink the tumors of between 36% and 58% of patients studied.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "Today’s approval represents a significant step towards a future where more patients will have a personalized treatment approach," said Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence and acting director of the FDA's Office of Oncologic Diseases.Details: The drug will target specifically KRAS G12C mutations, which comprise approximately 13% of mutations in non-small cell lung cancers, which is the most common type of lung cancer.The approval is for a daily 960 milligram pillThe drug "will have U.S. list price of $17,900 per month," per NBC News.What to watch: Amgen said the FDA is requiring the company conduct a post-approval trial to see if a lower dose could have a similar effect.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Alex Cejka wins second straight major, claims KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

    Alex Cejka had gone 2,254 days between professional victories. His next win came just 21 days later.

  • Jayson Tatum is the NBA's next great scoring legend

    In a playoff game opposite Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — three of the six greatest scorers of their generation — Jayson Tatum was the most lethal offensive weapon on the court.

  • Suns 100; Lakers 92: Anthony Davis misses second half of Game 4 loss with groin muscle injury

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis missed the second half of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday after straining his left groin muscle.

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.

  • Tennis-Serena needs to be more creative, add variety to game - Wilander

    Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.

  • Tennis-Osaka finds support after decision to skip press at French Open

    PARIS (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka received support from several athletes on Thursday but was slammed by French Tennis Federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton after saying she would not attend press conferences at this year's French Open. Having said that the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players' mental health, four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka was supported by rival Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist.

  • The Ben Simmons Conundrum

    You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?

  • Rising star Devin Haney, 22, faces toughest test in ex-champ Jorge Linares

    Though Haney is a whopping +1200 favorite at BetMGM, the fight with Linares represents a critical step in Haney’s development.

  • '11 in a row': Chris Paul upset about losing another playoff game refereed by Scott Foster

    Chris Paul has been keeping count of how many playoff games he's lost with ref Scott Foster on the whistle.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Wide Receivers

    Check out our early wide receiver fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

  • Kyle Larson captures Busch Pole Award for Coca-Cola 600

    Kyle Larson topped the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying leaderboard Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, snagging the first starting position for the annual Coca-Cola 600. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet posted a 180.282-mph lap around the 1.5-mile track in Concord, North Carolina. Larson knocked teammate Chase Elliott off the top spot, and then Ricky Stenhouse […]

  • Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

    Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]

  • US beats Latvia 4-2 in world hockey championship

    Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship. Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans' third straight victory after an opening loss to Finland. “The message that we’ve had, we’ve executed,” said Boyle, at 36 the Americans' oldest player.