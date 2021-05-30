Rashod Bateman tweets emoji in response to Julio Jones rumors

Rumors surrounding Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones have been flying left and right over the last few weeks. It appears that the two parties are going to part ways in the coming days, opening up an opportunity for another team to swoop in and acquire the 32-year-old.

The idea of Jones in Baltimore’s offense is tantalizing. With the run game that the Ravens already have, game planning for one of the best receivers in the NFL alongside other pass game threats such as Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews, and Rashod Bateman would be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Baltimore has been linked to Jones on multiple occasions. Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman tweeted a single emoji in response to a recent update on the chances of the star wideout landing with the Ravens.

For Bateman, having the opportunity to learn under a future Hall of Famer in Jones would be extremely beneficial. Jones could teach Bateman plenty about what he’s learned from being around the NFL for so long. If Jones chooses to, he could take Bateman under his wing and help him develop into a quality NFL pass catcher.

There are a few Baltimore players who have voiced their opinions on bringing Jones to Baltimore, including cornerback Marlon Humphrey and quarterback Lamar Jackson. It remains to be seen whether the team actually makes a move for Jones, but if they do, Baltimore’s offense will get even more dangerous, something that’s scary to imagine.