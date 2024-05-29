Rashod Bateman preparing for breakout season after surprise contract extension

After rumors about his fifth-year option or a potential trade, Rashod Bateman received a vote of confidence from head coach John Harbaugh and a new multi-year contract extension that proves the Ravens’ dedication to the former All-American wide receiver.

Following a recent OTA practice, Bateman discussed the organization’s faith in the pass catcher.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be here, [get] traded or anything. That extension definitely came out of nowhere,” Bateman said after Tuesday’s OTAs practice.

“I’m blessed, for sure. I did not see them doing that, but it shows that they believe in my work, my ethic, [and] the team believes in me. I love playing here. I love this organization. I love the fans. I feel like I still have a lot to do, so it was a no-brainer for me, for sure.”

Bateman’s first three NFL seasons have been marred by injury, as the talented wideout suffered a hernia and foot injuries that cost him 16 games his first two seasons.

Bateman has averaged 389 receiving yards per season and scored four touchdowns, but could be headed for a breakout campaign with Derrick Henry on the roster to ensure tons of eight-man fronts.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire