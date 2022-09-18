Rashod Bateman over 100 yards receiving after 75-yard touchdown catch

The Dolphins-Ravens game is a track meet.

The Ravens have touchdowns of 103 and 75, and the Dolphins had a 59-yard play that set up a touchdown.

Rashod Bateman gave the lead back to Baltimore only 10 seconds after the Dolphins tied it up 7-7 on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle.

Bateman went 75 yards to the end zone with a Lamar Jackson pass following the touchback. He already has three catches for 101 yards and the score.

He had seven receptions for 103 yards against the Browns on Dec. 12 of his rookie season, and after scoring only one touchdown in 2021, Bateman has a touchdown in each of the first two games in 2022.

Devin Duvernay opened the game with a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Waddle’s 59-yard reception on the Dolphins’ second possession set them up for Waddle’s score. Waddle has four catches for 85 yards and the score.

