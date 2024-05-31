Rashod Bateman opens up on being leader in Ravens’ WR room

The Baltimore Ravens will rely on a large number of young players to step up and make a major leap during the 2024 season. Their on-field play is imperative, but a big part of their evolution will be what they do off of it, too.

There have already been plenty of instances where some of Baltimore’s younger players have taken leadership initiative this offseason. One of those players is wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who talked about stepping up in the leadership department as his role increases.

“Yes, because I feel like if you just stay true to yourself, everything just happens naturally. Nothing about me is going to change. I’m not going to speak up more or do this more; I’m going to just continue to come in the building. I come in here early – the guys know that. I’m always here early. I work hard, I write my notes, [and] you know how I carry myself throughout the building. Hopefully, that shows to the younger guys and whoever else catches onto it. But yes, I’m not going to change anything; I’m just going to continue to be myself.”

Bateman is taking what some would call a different approach to leadership by not speaking up more but instead letting his actions do the talking. He is in line for a much more significant role on the field this season, and with that comes bigger responsibilities.

