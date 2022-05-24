Rashod Bateman: I’ll miss Hollywood Brown, but it’s my time

The Ravens made a significant change to the top of their receiving depth chart during the first round of the draft last month.

Hollywood Brown was traded to the Cardinals for a first-round pick and the team did not use that pick or any others to bolster the receiving ranks. In 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman‘s eyes, that means that the No. 1 job is for him to take.

In a video for the team’s website, Bateman told teammate Marlon Humphrey that he “showed flashes last year” and that he plans to do a lot more than that in his second NFL season.

“All respect due to him, and I’m going to miss him because he’s my brother, but it was like, it’s my time,” Bateman said. “I feel like Baltimore drafted me for a reason. They drafted me to be in this position. For me, all I’ve been waiting on is the opportunity. I know what I’m capable of, I feel like the Ravens organization knows what I’m capable of. I’m just excited to go out and finally show it to the fans and especially to my teammates, for sure.”

Bateman made a delayed debut after core muscle surgery and went on to catch 46 passes for 515 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. That production is going to need to go up sharply for Bateman to fully lay claim to the No. 1 receiver spot in Baltimore.

