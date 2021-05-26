Rashod Bateman leaves second day of voluntary OTAs with muscle soreness

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Oestreicher
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Baltimore Ravens dealt with a plethora of injuries during the 2020 season. The team saw Tavon Young, Ronnie Stanley, Nick Boyle and others go down with ailments, and hope to not have that kind of injury luck in 2021. However, through two days of voluntary organized team activities, Baltimore has already seen a few players have to leave practice.

The biggest name that was pulled from practice on Wednesday was wide receiver Rashod Bateman. While head coach John Harbaugh made it clear that there was no actual injury, he said that the team wanted to be cautious with their first round selection, especially after he participated in rookie minicamp a few weeks ago.

Harbaugh also mentioned Patrick Ricard, who was off to the side and not practicing, but says he expects him back soon. The worst injury of the day was suffered by undrafted rookie free agent Xavier Kelly. The defensive tackle was carted off of the field with an injury which Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun described as one where he couldn’t put any weight on his left leg.

It seems like the Ravens have gotten out of the first two days of OTAs relatively unscathed, but the injury to Kelly and the scare with Bateman won’t do much in easing worries about whether injuries will run rampant in Baltimore during the 2021 season. The important thing to remember is that Bateman doesn’t have an actual injury. The team is just taking precautionary measures, which is extremely smart to do, especially with a rookie who hasn’t had a lot of time off to recover his body.

Injuries are a part of football. Each team has to go through losing talented players every single year. Hopefully the 2021 season will be nicer to the Ravens from an injury perspective, but it’s good to see the team taking precautionary measures with one of their top picks from the 2021 draft in hopes of avoiding a more serious issue.

Recommended Stories

  • SEEIT: Lamar Jackson arrives at Ravens' voluntary offseason workouts

    Lamar Jackson is officially participating in the Ravens' voluntary OTA's.

  • Lamar Jackson on contract: I would love to be in Baltimore forever

    Lamar Jackson is one of three first-round quarterbacks from the 2018 draft class in line for a lucrative contract extension. Buffalo’s Josh Allen is another, and he said this week he’s not concerned about it because that’s what his agent is for. Jackson, however, doesn’t have one, so he’s been dealing directly with General Manager [more]

  • Ravens might have stolen Rashod Bateman from Packers

    The Baltimore Ravens selected Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 pick in the 2021 draft. If they didn't, the Packers might have snatched him up

  • NFL raises salary cap to record figure for the 2022 season

    It's the largest year-to-year increase in history

  • Joe Hortiz lauds Odafe Oweh’s ability to get to the quarterback

    The Baltimore Ravens selected Odafe Oweh with the 31st pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Joe Hortiz talked about what Oweh brings to the team

  • Jeff Wilson tore his meniscus at the team facility last Thursday

    A Tuesday report revealed 49ers running back Jeff Wilson recently underwent surgery for a torn meniscus that will keep him out 4-6 months. But it did not indicate where the injury occurred. General Manager John Lynch filled in the blanks Wednesday. Wilson’s injury occurred after practice last Thursday at the team facility. That means Wilson [more]

  • Regé-Jean Page said early 'Bridgerton' fans were 'knotted up' that he didn't have blue eyes like Simon does in the books

    The 31-year-old British-Zimbabwean signed a one-year contract to play Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings on season one of "Bridgerton."

  • Michael Pittman: Carson Wentz is on a mission

    Carson Wentz has been impressing his new teammates. The Colts drafted receiver Michael Pittman in the second round last year, and he finished third on the team with 503 receiving yards as a rookie. This offseason, he’s been developing his chemistry with Wentz through some throwing sessions in Southern California, where he easily recognized the [more]

  • Former Chiefs TE Ricky Seals-Jones signs with Washington

    Seals-Jones gets a new opportunity after his curious stint in Kansas City.

  • Frank Reich on Carson Wentz: “Dominant physical specimen” at quarterback

    Carson Wentz‘s final season in Philadelphia was a disaster, but his new coach thinks he’s looking great as he begins Organized Team Activities in Indianapolis. Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in Wentz’s first two seasons, said today that Wentz’s physical traits have jumped out. “When he’s out there, you [more]

  • Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

    Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

  • Gonzaga hires Stephen Gentry as assistant basketball coach

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Former Gonzaga player Stephen Gentry was hired Monday as an assistant basketball coach to replace Tommy Lloyd, who left the Bulldogs to become the head coach at Arizona. Gentry was most recently an assistant coach at Illinois. ''It is great to have Stephen back in the program,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

  • Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with the mob of fans surrounding Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

    “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • Josh Taylor drops Jose Ramirez twice en route to undisputed title

    “I’ve trained for this all my life,” an emotional Taylor said.

  • Cameron Norrie loses Lyon final to Stefanos Tsitsipas but raises hopes of a good French Open

    Two of the surprise packages of this clay-court season have been British – initially Dan Evans, who made a deep run in Monte Carlo, and more lately Cameron Norrie, who played his second final in three weeks on Sunday. Unfortunately, Norrie wasn’t able to land a maiden ATP title in Lyon. But then he was up against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been the dominant force of 2021 outside the slams, and now stands at No 1 in the table of most rankings points gained since January 1. Nevertheless, it had been a hugely creditable effort for Norrie to go this far, especially when you consider that he took out top seed Dominic Thiem on Thursday, and then trounced big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov in Saturday’s semi-final, losing only two games in the process. Norrie has come to clay late in his career, but it feels like this is developing into his favourite surface. He has one of the heaviest left-handed forehands in the game, loaded with top-spin, and uses it like a miniature version of Rafael Nadal. The result has been a tally of 14 wins and only four losses since he began his European clay-court swing in Barcelona. So while the French Open, which starts next Sunday, has traditionally been a graveyard of British hopes, there are reasons to hope that this year’s event could deliver some more positive results. Norrie’s previous final in Estoril had been a nervewracking affair which he eventually lost on a deciding-set tie-break to the more experienced Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Sunday was more straightforward for Tsitsipas, who needed only 69 minutes to hammer home a 6-3, 6-3 victory. It was Tsitsipas’ second title of the clay-court sequence, after he won Monte Carlo in mid-April, taking out Evans in the semi-final along the way. He has become a serious contender to upset the establishment – specifically Nadal and Novak Djokovic – at Roland Garros over the next few weeks. “I felt in good shape from the beginning of the tournament,” said Tsitsipas afterwards. “I am proud of today’s match, I knew it would be a difficult one against Cameron, who has been showing great tennis this week. He has been winning against good players and showing what the left hand can do on clay. “It was not an easy match today. I had to handle the nerves and I am proud of my performance and the way I stayed focused towards my goal.” On this year’s results, meanwhile, both Evans and Norrie stand among the world’s 20 most successful men. Evans is at No 16 and Norrie No 14. The next challenge for them both is to convert that ATP Tour form into a deep run at a major.

  • Soccer-Aguero signs off in style as City celebrate title with Everton rout

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench in his final league match for the club helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style with the 5-0 thrashing of Everton at The Etihad on Sunday. Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish. The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas even though they had little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.

  • Steelers WRs missing from first day of OTAs

    Key players were absent from the Steelers first day of the voluntary workouts.

  • ‘Better than I did it’: Men who performed Simone Biles’ vault react to history

    Simone Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike. Two of the few men to land it gave their reaction.

  • Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021