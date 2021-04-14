Rashod Bateman, Alim McNeill named ideal top two picks for Titans

What would a perfect first two rounds of the 2021 NFL draft look like for the Tennessee Titans?

Chad Reuter of NFL.com believes the Titans taking Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the first round and NC State nose tackle Alim McNeill in the second would be the ideal approach for general manager Jon Robinson.

Here’s Reuter’s take on things:

Bateman starred on the outside for the Gophers, but I see him replacing Adam Humphries in the slot for the Titans in 2021. Ryan Tannehill relied on Corey Davis (signed with the Jets this offseason) for some big plays in 2020, so he’ll appreciate Bateman’s versatility and ability to make plays after the catch. There’s also a hole on the defensive line left by DaQuan Jones, who hasn’t been re-signed. McNeill’s quickness and strength at nose tackle are underappreciated but will be a benefit to whomever drafts him.

Of the wide receiver options likely to be there at No. 22 overall, Bateman is the best of the bunch as far as we’re concerned thanks to his playmaking ability and versatility.

As much as we like McNeill, and as much as the Titans need a nose tackle, taking him in the second round is a bit of a reach, and Tennessee might be better served grabbing an offensive tackle or cornerback in that spot.

If we were to draw it up, the Titans would go with any combination of cornerback and wide receiver in the first two rounds. Even taking an offensive tackle with one of those picks would be acceptable.

We’d be thrilled with a haul of Bateman and then Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to start things off, or Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II and then Ole Miss wideout Elijah Moore, for example.

