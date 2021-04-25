Rashied Davis will announce one of Bears’ day 2 selections in NFL draft

The NFL draft serves as a way to welcome the next generation of talent to the league, but it’s also a way to incorporate some of the past talent that’s graced the NFL field.

The NFL announced a list of 32 current players and Legends for each franchise that will announce a day 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. For the Bears, that representative is former wide receiver Rashied Davis, according to the official release by the league.

Now, Davis isn’t exactly an “NFL legend” like some of the past Bears representatives like Mike Singletary or Charles Tillman. But he does represent an exciting past where Chicago made a Super Bowl run in 2006, where they ultimately lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI.

Davis, who played six years in Chicago, signed with the Bears in 2005, where he first played cornerback his rookie season before switching to offense in 2006.

Day 2 of the NFL draft will feature the second and third rounds on Friday, and, where things currently stand, Chicago is set to make selections at No. 52 and No. 83 overall.

