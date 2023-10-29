Rashid Shaheed's best plays from 153-yard game Week 8
Watch New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed's best plays from 153-yard game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed's best plays from 153-yard game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Stewart will eligible to return for the Colts' Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jonathan Taylor's offseason included ankle surgery and a public contract dispute with Colts owner Jim Irsay.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles.
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
It doesn't much matter who's playing quarterback for the Steelers, whose offense continues to struggle to move the ball.
Week 8 was rough for fantasy quarterbacks. But there are some intriguing reinforcements available on the waiver wire for Week 9.
Follow all the early window action with Yahoo Sports.
Kirk Cousins was one of five starting quarterbacks to be ruled out with an injury in the early wave of games on Sunday.
Blaney, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Kyle Larson will race for the championship at Phoenix.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
Starting quarterback Daniel Jones remained sidelined for a third straight week.
Matthew Stafford was replaced by Brett Rypien near the end of the third quarter on Sunday in Dallas
Oklahoma entered Week 9 undefeated, but dropped down four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing 38-33 to Kansas.