Rashid Shaheed won’t be the Saints’ most underappreciated player much longer

The NFL is full of underappreciated players, some of whom were talked up by CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr — including New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. Recruited as a returns specialist coming out of school, Shaheed became a big-play threat for a Saints offense that badly needed one last season, and now he’s riding a lot of hype going into his second season. Here’s what Benjamin had to say about Shaheed:

“Give the Saints a ton of credit for finding a player like Shaheed, who has a cap number of just $870,000 in 2023. An undrafted free agent out of Weber State, Shaheed was a deep ball threat in his rookie season, averaging 17.4 yards per catch in 12 games (28 catches, 488 yards, two touchdowns). He also averaged 14.3 yards per carry (on just four carries) with a touchdown while finishing with 1,058 all-purpose yards. Shaheed was tremendous value for the Saints — and his speed is one of the best-kept secrets in the league. He’ll be an excellent No. 3 wide receiver for New Orleans in 2023, but don’t be surprised if he elevates his status.”

2023 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Shaheed. He’s stepping into a bigger role in the offense as the No. 3 receiver behind Chris Olave and Michael Thomas and his arrow is trending up now that his coaches know how to best use his talents. He’s switched back to his college jersey number and is embracing the opportunity in front of him.

It shouldn’t take long for Shaheed and Carr to strike up a connection. If he can continue to play at the level we saw in the back half of the 2022 season, he won’t be underappreciated for much longer.

