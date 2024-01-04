Rashid Shaheed selected for 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster

This is cool: New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has been selected for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster in recognition for his skills as a kick returns specialist; he’ll be representing the NFC at the all-star event later in February. Shaheed finished fourth in fan voting around the league but was boosted by ballots from coaches and his fellow players.

Shaheed has logged 18 kick returns (tied for third-most in the NFL and second-most in the NFC) for 384 return yards, an average of 21.3 yards per return. He’s the only player in pro football with 300-plus yards on kick returns, punt returns, and offense, for a total of 1,396 all-purpose yards, most in the league.

It remains to be seen whether other Saints players will be selected as alternates for this year’s event. Linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan represented New Orleans at last year’s Pro Bowl Games but both were snubbed from the latest round of selections.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire