Rashid Shaheed says he’s getting ‘bigger, faster, stronger’ in Year 2 with Saints

It took some time for New Orleans Saints fans to get a look at Rashid Shaheed, but the former Weber State wide receiver made a fast impression. He made plays for the Saints all over the field: on deep passes, near the first down marker, and in the return game (and that doesn’t even get into his big gains on end-around rushing attempts).

Those efforts were enough to put him on the map as someone NFL Network daytime shows should interview during the offseason, and Shaheed was happy to oblige when NFL Total Access came calling. He shared his reaction to the Saints signing Derek Carr in free agency and his eagerness to work with his new quarterback.

Shaheed also gave a quick update on his goals in offseason training, adding that he’s been working out with Marcus Epps and other NFL players at the EBS Performance and Fitness Gym in Cosa Mesa, Calif., owned by Epps and managed by pro trainer Karif Byrd.

He spoke highly of the facility and the resources available to him, saying: “My body’s been feeling amazing. I’m getting bigger, faster, stronger with him and I’m loving my time out there.”

Now that’s interesting. Shaheed weighed in at 5-foot-10.5 and 185 pounds before the 2022 NFL draft, though the Saints listed him at 6-foot-0 and 180 pounds on their official website roster. He has long arms for his frame (measuring 31.1 inches) and could add more muscle to his frame. We’re speculating, but maybe Shaheed’s angling to play at a 190 pounds, or closer to the 201-pound average the Saints have preferred over the last five years at wide receiver. Regardless of his listed measurements, Shaheed already plays bigger than he looks.

His combination of size and speed is certainly an advantage. There aren’t many defensive backs who can match Shaheed stride for stride, and his surprisingly-large catch radius gives his quarterback a wider margin for error in placing an accurate pass. If Shaheed can pack on a little more muscle mass to help him better fight for contested catches, he’ll be even tougher to defend in 2023.

