Rashid Shaheed expects to return to Saints lineup this weekend
Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed expects to be back on the field to help the Saints with their playoff push this weekend.
Shaheed has missed the last two games with a thigh injury, but he practiced on Wednesday in a limited capacity and then told reporters that he believes he will be in the lineup against the Giants on Sunday.
"I think I'll be good to go. I went out there and practiced today and it felt good. No setbacks or nothing," Shaheed said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.
Shaheed has been a potent deep threat when healthy this season. He has 33 catches for 534 yards and three touchdowns and he's also returned a punt for a touchdown, so the Saints would get a boost on multiple fronts by welcoming him back to the lineup.