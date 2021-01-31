Rashford defies racial abuse after Arsenal – Man United draw

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford continues to be the subject of online racial abuse, the forward revealed Sunday morning while highlighting the need to acknowledge but not amplify the hatred.

The striker’s comments come after United drew Arsenal 0-0 on Saturday and also a follow a week in a loss to Sheffield United saw teammates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial subject to the hatred of racism.

Rashford, 23, has proven brave and wise beyond his years in fighting for equality, whether against racism or for impoverished people struggling during the pandemic.

“I’m not sharing screenshots,” Rashford said on his Twitter feed “It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there’s nothing original in them. I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don’t need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated.”

It’s important that Rashford chose to highlight the many young followers who look to him on social media, embracing that they are all together in the fight against hate. He shares his power for social change with all and emboldens those battling for better.

Rashford had 15 goals and 10 assists in 33 matches for United this season as the Red Devils have challenged for a top spot on the table.

Sky Sports reports that Chelsea’s Reece James and West Brom’s Romaine Sawyers have also been racially abused this week (and surely many more).

I’m not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there’s nothing original in them. I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don’t need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 30, 2021

In nicer news, @arsenal thank you for the match day programme, really lovely touch that was appreciated. Although I would have felt better if we’d taken the 3 points.. pic.twitter.com/8FoykqrTu2 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 30, 2021

