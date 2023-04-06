Rasheem Green to sign with Bears

The Bears are adding some depth to their defensive front.

Edge rusher Rasheem Green is signing a one-year deal with Chicago, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Green spent last season with the Texans. He recorded 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and eight QB hits in 16 games with five starts for Houston. He was on the field for 48 percent of the Texans’ defensive snaps last year.

A third-round pick of the 2018 draft, Green spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks. His best year was 2021, when he recorded 6.5 sacks, six TFLs, and 15 QB hits while appearing in all 17 games with 16 starts. he played 67 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps that year.

Green, who turns 26 in May, has 17.0 career sacks in 69 games.

