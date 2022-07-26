Rasheed Wallace will not join Lakers as assistant coach

Just after Darvin Ham was hired as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, there were immediate rumors that former NBA player Rasheed Wallace would join him as an assistant coach.

At first, there was a report that he had formally agreed to join Ham’s staff, but that report was retracted to reflect the fact that he was merely identified as a possible member of Ham’s staff.

On Monday, it became known that Wallace will not be joining the Lakers.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Former NBA star Rasheed Wallace reportedly will no longer join the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff for the 2022-23 season. “‘After further conversations, former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace will no longer join new Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s staff, sources said,’ The Athletic’s Shams Charania wrote. ‘Wallace served as an assistant under Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis last season.'”

Wallace averaged 14.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots during his 16-year NBA career. He won a world championship as a teammate of Ham on the 2004 Detroit Pistons.

The former big man spent the past season with Penny Hardaway’s coaching staff on the University of Memphis Tigers.

