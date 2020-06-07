Rasheed Wallace goes in on Drew Brees, isn’t accepting his apology
Saints quarterback Drew Brees was under some major fire with his comments regarding NFL players kneeing again when the NFL season starts back up again.
Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country."
As most of you already know, Brees got lit up pretty bad.
To a nationwide level.
With teammates and athletes from different sports voicing their disappointment in the veteran quarterback still being tone-deaf to this matter, Brees heard what harm he caused and immediately took the time to apologize for his words.
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it's like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.
Some of his teammates took the apology and forgave the veteran quarterback for not having all the knowledge on what it means to be an African American in America.
Former Trail Blazer Rasheed Wallace saw the apology and wasn't having what he was saying at all.
Wallace was a guest on the Moose and Maggie radio show in New York on Friday and spoke on Brees and what he thinks about his apology.
Wallace hits on the point that Brees did take a knee with black players back in 2017 in support, but clearly doesn't understand that it was and has never been about the flag
So why did you take a knee in the first place, and make the comment he made a few days about kneeing anyway?
A lot of people may never look at Brees the same after his comments, but the flip side is that he is more informed now and understand his wrongdoing.
These tough conversations are exactly what America needs, especially during this time we are in now.
