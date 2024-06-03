Rasheed Wallace continues back-and-forth with Draymond Green on hypothetical 2004 Pistons vs. 2017 Warriors

The buzz around the hypothetical matchup between the 2004 Detroit Pistons and the 2017 Golden State Warriors is beginning to heat up. The chatter started when former NBA champion Rasheed Wallace had a strong prediction when it came to a hypothetical matchup between the championship 2004 Pistons and the championship 2017 Warriors.

On his podcast “Sheed & Tyler,” the former Detroit All-Star forward the Pistons would beat the Warriors. On Twitter, Draymond Green responded, giving reasons why he thought the Warriors would win, including Detroit’s lack of offensive production.

On Sunday, the back-and-forth continued when Wallace responded once again. Before going deeper into the conversation, Wallace made it clear there is no beef between him and Green and the back-and-forth isn’t personal. This time, Wallace brought up Golden State’s size. Wallace also mentioned going on Green’s podcast to break down rosters for each team.

Via @UnderdogSheed on Twitter:

.@Money23Green …first and foremost this isn’t a beef, Draymond is my lil bro who I am proud of so no matter what we say it will never be personal so don’t try to blow this up cause we both know how cats do!!! Dray you already know how we got down on that squad!! Don’t matter… https://t.co/kBr0wnb0aa — Rasheed Wallace (@UnderdogSheed) June 3, 2024

In 2004, the Pistons eliminated Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in five games to win the NBA Title. Along with Wallace, the Pistons were led by Chauncey Billups. Tayshaun Prince, Rip Hamilton and Ben Wallace.

