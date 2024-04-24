Rasheed Wallace calls out Tobias Harris to provide more for Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers return home for Games 3 and 4 of their Round 1 series with the New York Knicks trailing 2-0. The Sixers had a tough loss in Game 1 before suffering a heartbreaker in Game 2 where things didn’t go their way down the stretch.

Through the first two games, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid are doing their jobs to lead the way. However, the supporting cast has not been great.

Tobias Harris drew the ire of NBA champion, and Philadelphia native, Rashed Wallace. Through two games, Harris is averaging 8.5 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 38.9% from the floor and 33.3% from deep. He had 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting in Game 2 and didn’t score in the second half.

That didn’t sit well with Wallace:

I can (expletive) blame Tobias with his (expletive) though. Yeah, and if you listening, we mad with you too, dog. You gotta step that (expletive) the (expletive) up. Yo, you gettin’ all that bread. We need more than 5-for-12 for 10 points.

Please be advised that the clip below contains language that some might consider offensive.

"I can motherf**kin' blame Tobias [Harris] with his sh*t though. Yeah, and if you listening, we mad with you too, dog. You gotta step that sh*t the f**k up. Yo, you gettin' all that bread. We need more than 5-12 for 10 points." Rasheed Wallace’s thoughts on Tobias Harris pic.twitter.com/2PuqNS17U5 — Rasheed Wallace (@SheedAndTyler) April 23, 2024

Harris has not had the greatest shooting performance just yet in this series, but his defense against Knicks star Jalen Brunson has been phenomenal. That has been his big contribution to the Sixers thus far in this series.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire