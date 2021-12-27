Rasheed Walker arrives in Tampa for Outback Bowl on crutches

Penn State made the trip down to Tampa on Sunday to begin preparing for the Outback Bowl on Saturday, and it doesn’t look like starting offensive tackle Rasheed Walker will be available for the game.

Lions 247 captured an image of Walker arriving with his teammates in Tampa on crutches, a strong suggestion he will not be playing in the Outback Bowl against the Arkansas Razorbacks. That would be concerning for the Nittany Lions, who played the final two games of the regular season without Walker on the line of scrimmage due to an undisclosed reason.

It is unknown at this time what the future holds for Walker. Prior to the season, Walker was viewed by some NFL draft analysts as a potential first-round pick, but film breakdowns have shown some glaring holes in his game against quality defenses this season.

Penn State will be without starting linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks after the two leading tacklers opted out of the bowl season to begin preparing for the NFL. What is unknown at this time is the status of three others who are expected to be turning pro; wide receiver Jahan Dotson, safety Jaquan Brisker, and defensive end Arnold Ebeketie. None of the three arrived with the team arrival, although it is unconfirmed if any arrived on their own as a number of players flew separately of the team flights.

What does Penn State's bowl history look like in the last 20 years?

