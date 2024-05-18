Rasheed’s need for speed: USF student-athlete has shot at qualifying for Olympics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Abdul-Rasheed Saminu is a sophomore at USF and hopes to qualify for the Olympics in Paris for the first time in his athletic career.

“I was happy coming to America,” Saminu said.

He’d represent his country, Ghana, and he said his village is what made him who he is today.

He got his speed from chasing rabbits barefoot growing up during hunting season in a small West African village with no electricity.

“It’s what we had to do,” Saminu said. “Just imagine running through the bushes.”

Saminu is one of the top sprinters in college. He’s just shy of qualifying for the Olympics in Paris for his home country.

He needs a 10.0 to automatically qualify. Saminu ran a 10.3 at the AAC championships in the 100 meter dash May 13.

“I’m so grateful for this season so far,” Saminu said.

He has two more chances to qualify, at Regionals and NCAA Championships.

“He just has to keep running,” USF Track and Field head coach Erik Jenkins said. “I think he has an excellent shot at representing his country this summer.”

