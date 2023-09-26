Rasheed Johnson is Boylan's big-play threat

Rasheed Johnson is not one of the many Titans who plays both ways. But Boylan’s senior running back did make the biggest defensive play in last week’s 42-15 victory over Auburn.

Boylan led 7-0 late in the first quarter and was going in for its second touchdown when Auburn stripped the ball loose inside the 10-yard line. Cornerback Shawnquez Simmons came out with the ball and was 10 yards in front of any Titan, running down the right sideline. It looked like Auburn would tie the game. Until you saw Johnson chasing Simmons. It soon became apparent that it didn’t matter how big of a lead Simmons had, he could not outrun Johnson, who tackled him at the 31.

“Rasheed is the fastest person in the NIC,” Auburn receiver TJ Horton said.

“I knew for a fact he was going to catch him,” Boylan receiver Philip Dixon said. “He is the fastest guy I know.”

That play, and a 31-yard TD pass to Dixon with three seconds left in the half that gave Boylan a 21-7 lead, were the two biggest plays in the game.

Big plays are what Rasheed Johnson is best known for. He ran for 686 yards on only 63 carries as a junior last year. He tied for the league lead with 12 rushing TDs with three other players, despite having one-fourth as many carries as Harlem’s league rushing leader Jahmani Muhammad. His average of 10.9 yards per carry is second in league history to Boylan’s Will Sahlsbrom, who ran for 746 yards, averaging 11.8 per carry, in 2008.

He also had 251 yards receiving with four TDs, averaging 15.8 yards on his 17 catches.

Johnson ranks with Belvidere North’s Nico Bertolino as the best big-play threat in the NIC-10.

“My speed is definitely a threat,” Johnson said. “People know I am fast. A lot of people play off when I am playing wide receiver. As a running back, they don’t really know what I can do.”

That’s because two-year starter Mekhi Glover was Boylan’s main back last year. And Johnson played little the first two weeks, dealing with a stress fracture in his back.

His back has been bothering him since last spring. Still, even with that back issue, he finished fifth in the state in the 100-meter dash in Class 2A. And his sectional winning time and his time in the preliminary round at state both would have been good enough for second place.

The man is fast.

“It was kind of frustrating,” Johnson said of not finishing even higher at the state track meet. “I would have run faster if my back wasn’t messed up.”

On the football field, Johnson feels he can catch almost anyone. He wasn’t impressed by running down Simmons.

“I just had to make a play,” he said. “I used my speed and everybody saw it. It’s just like track; you have got to dig deep, move your arms really fast and gain ground. That’s all I did.”

Boylan (5-0) hosts Hononegah (5-0) on Friday. After edging Belvidere North (4-1) in overtime 35-34, Boylan would basically clinch at least a tie for its fourth conference title in eight years if it can beat Hononegah.

So expect Johnson to play a bigger role this week for a Boylan team that has spread its carries and pass receptions among a host of players for most of the season. Last week, Johnson ran nine times for 61 yards and a TD against Auburn. Those nine carries were the most of any Titan.

“We have a lot of weapons,” Johnson said, “and we know how to use them. That makes it a lot harder to stop us because we are so versatile.

“We always have to rotate,” said Johnson, who also plays some slot receiver. “It’s OK. You get used to it. We always have a lot of good players on our team. When it’s your time, you’ve just got to make a play.”

Johnson’s biggest game last year came in a second-round playoff loss to eventual Class 5A state champion LaGrange Nazareth, when he ran for 136 yards on only eight carries. With Hononegah visiting Titan Stadium, it may be time for Johnson to step up again.

“Finding holes is just something I am naturally good at,” Johnson said of his running style. “I just try to read the holes. If it is outside, I go outside. But if I have to cut it back inside and break a couple of tackles and keep moving, I will do it.

“My best ability is getting first downs and making explosive plays. Because we had Mekhi last year, I had to be real versatile on offense and play some slot (receiver). I like playing both running back and slot. It’s kind of the same thing. We do a lot of rotating.

“I want,” Johnson said, “to be everywhere on the field and get the ball.”

