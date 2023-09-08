Rashee Rice's first career catch goes for a touchdown

Chiefs rookie receiver Rashee Rice's first career catch went for only 1 yard, but it was a memorable 1 yard.

The second-round pick caught the first touchdown pass for the Chiefs this season. It capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive and tied the game at 7-7 with 11:50 left in the first quarter.

Patrick Mahomes ran for 22 yards, including a 6-yard gain on third-and-six from midfield.

He also completed 6-of-8 passes for 45 yards in the drive, with Justin Watson catching a 19-yarder.

Mahomes' seven completions tonight have gone to seven different receivers.

