Rashee Rice under investigation for alleged Dallas nightclub assault: reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — While Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice works through criminal and civil cases related to a high-speed chain-reaction crash from late March, multiple media outlets in Dallas report that he’s being investigated for allegedly hitting a photographer at a nightclub on Monday.

TV station WFAA and The Dallas Morning News cite law enforcement sources who say Rice is suspected of hitting a photographer at Lit Kitchen.

The Morning News says officers went to the nightclub at about 2:30 on Monday morning where a man was sent to a hospital with a facial injury. Neither report says whether Rice has spoken with investigators; so far no charges have been filed.

This is all happening against the backdrop of Rice’s ongoing legal trouble related to the crash. An arrest document says Rice was driving a Lamborghini 119 mph seconds before a six-car crash in which he’s facing aggravated assault, one count of a collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision causing injury.

Theodore Knox, 21, was driving a Corvette that Rice owns and was also involved in the crash, he faces the same charges, and all of those charges are felonies.

Rice turned himself in about a week-and-a-half after the crash and posted bond. It’s unknown how this investigation impacts his bond conditions, but Nexstar’s WDAF is working to gather those answers.

Beyond the criminal counts, Rice and Knox are also facing multiple lawsuits totaling millions of dollars from victims involved in the other vehicles.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information as it’s confirmed.

