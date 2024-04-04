Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice was driving Lamborghini involved in 6-car crash in Dallas, attorney says

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was driving the speeding Lamborghini involved in a six-car crash in Dallas on Saturday in which two people were hospitalized with minor injuries, his attorney Royce West said Thursday.

Rice is fully cooperating with police and answered all the questions asked of him about the crash, the attorney said. The NFL receiver also expressed a willingness to help the others involved in the crash, West said.

“But for the grace of God, someone could have been injured – seriously injured,” West said. “He understands that, he appreciates that, that’s why he wanted to come out and say he’s going to be responsible for making certain that the victims are made whole as best as possible.”

The news conference came days after a Corvette and a Lamborghini crashed in the far-left lane of the North Central Expressway, according to Dallas Police spokesperson Kristin Lowman.

“The drivers lost control, and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles (six vehicles total involved),” police said. “The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information.

“Two of the involved drivers were treated at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue for minor injuries, and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.”

Patrick Mahomes celebrates with Rashee Rice (right) after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. - Steph Chambers/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

In a social media post on Wednesday, Rice said he met with Dallas police regarding the collision.

“I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident,” he wrote.

Rice, 23, was selected by the Chiefs in the 2nd round of last year’s NFL Draft and as a rookie established himself as the team’s most reliable wide receiver, tallying 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-high of seven touchdowns.

In four playoff games, he added another 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown, setting the rookie record for playoff receptions. His production and trustworthy hands helped the Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes win the Super Bowl in February, the team’s 3rd championship in the past five years.

Rice played college football at nearby Southern Methodist University and grew up in North Richland Hills in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

An NFL spokesperson told CNN Sports they were monitoring the situation.

CNN’s Jacob Lev, Jill Martin and Ed Lavandera contributed to this report.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com