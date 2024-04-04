Rashee Rice: Super Bowl champion admits role in Texas hit-and-run

[Getty Images]

NFL star Rashee Rice has apologised for his role in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday that left two people injured.

"I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to co-operate with the necessary authorities," he posted on Wednesday.

Police in Dallas, Texas, say two speeding cars, a Lamborghini and Corvette, caused "a chain reaction collision" that damaged four more cars.

The Lamborghini and Corvette occupants left the scene, police say.

"The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information," Dallas police said in a statement sent to the BBC.

In his short Instagram post, Rashee Rice, a 23-year-old wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. said he had met with Dallas investigators earlier on Wednesday.

"I sincerely apologise to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident," he added.

His lawyer, Royce West, on Monday told ESPN: "On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday.

"Rashee is co-operating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."

Citing unnamed officials, the Dallas Morning News on Monday reported that the Corvette was registered or leased to the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver.

Dashcam footage from another motorist appears to show the moment of the collision. The video shows two vehicles speeding ahead of the motorist, losing control and crashing into several more cars which then also spin out of control on the motorway.

Dallas police would not confirm to the BBC whether the American football player was among those involved in the crash, citing the ongoing investigation.

On Monday, Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan said during a radio interview with local station KCMO: "In all these situations you have to wait until you have all the facts and frankly, we don't have all the facts at this point.

"We'll get to the bottom of it, we'll gather the facts and we'll react accordingly," he added.

Two drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and two motorists in another vehicle were taken to a local hospital.

"No one stopped," Kayla Quinn, who said her car was damaged in the crash, told the Dallas Morning News.

Marc Lenahan, a personal injury attorney who represents a victim of the crash, told the BBC his firm's research links the Corvette to Rashee Rice and the Lamborghini to a local luxury car rental service.

Mr Rice, who is from the Dallas area, was drafted to the NFL last year and played in the Chiefs' second consecutive Super Bowl victory in February.