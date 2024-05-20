Rashee Rice to participate in Chiefs’ OTAs amid tumultuous offseason

Second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice is expected to participate in the Kansas City Chiefs’ organized team activities this week after an offseason that saw him make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news of Rice’s involvement on Monday, pointing out that players who are expected to face suspension can still participate in offseason programs according to league rules.

Rice was involved in a high-speed car crash in Dallas, Texas earlier in the offseason, which landed him in serious trouble.

Now, he will work alongside his Chiefs teammates to stay fresh through the summer before a 2024 season that is expected to be one of the most exciting in Kansas City’s history.

With the Chiefs kicking off their organized team activities today, WR Rashee Rice will be attending and participating in all activities, per source. pic.twitter.com/ssQ4VBs1CN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2024

While Rice made headlines for his participation, other players, particularly the ones who are longshots to make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster, are the more intriguing prospects for fans to keep tabs on heading into Kansas City’s new season.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire