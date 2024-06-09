Rashee Rice: "All I can do is mature and continue to grow"

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice made his first public statements Saturday since his offseason legal problems, and he acknowledged he needs to grow.

Rice is facing eight felony charges for his role in a multi-car crash in April, and separately he is suspected of assault at a nightclub in May.

"I've learned so much from that," he told reporters at a football camp, via ESPN. "All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me. . . . Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person, try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy."

The criminal case against Rice is pending, as is the NFL's investigation into whether Rice violated the league's personal conduct policy.

A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Rice emerged as the Chiefs' best wide receiver as a rookie, catching 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. He'll be a pivotal part of the Chiefs' attempt at a Super Bowl three-peat — if his legal issues don't keep him off the field.