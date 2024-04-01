Rashee Rice involvement in street race accident - a cautionary tale for NFL players | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and NFL writer Frank Schwab react to the news that Rashee Rice may have been involved in a six-car accident caused by street racing. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: Here's what's being reported so far, because the cops haven't actually talked to Rashee. Like, he seems like he's just floating in the wind somewhere. So it's taken a minute to try and track him down, which I'm sure, if he was involved, is part of the strategy of all of this.

It's just for the Chiefs, man, this was a young player that you're banking on. This is a bad look in the offseason for somebody that you-- is an important part of what you're trying to build towards.

JASON SCHWAB: Right. I mean, first of all, I'm just glad that nothing worse happened out of this. I mean, look, we don't know Rashee Rice's involvement. We're all getting facts here. The police will get involved. But if Rashee is involved in any way, you do think back-- Henry Ruggs only happened a couple of years ago.

You would think a guy in his position, a young, ascending receiver, same position, would not get involved in this nonsense. What are you doing? It's just kind of a message to other NFL players, whoever was involved in this, make better decisions.

You don't need to do this. You're a professional now. You shouldn't be driving your Lambo 100 and whatever miles an hour down a street racing somebody else. Make better decisions. This is not just your life, other people's lives involved, and your profession too.

We'll see where it all goes. But we all saw the video. It's scary. It could have turned out a lot worse. I'm glad it didn't.

JASON FITZ: I just want to remind everybody-- a very core, easy thing to know is that every NFL team gives every single player an allocation of money that they give for the year to use for cabs or ubers for free. There's absolutely nothing-- no consequence to that. You also have somebody on call 24/7 with the team that will pick you up anytime, anywhere you ever need to go anywhere.

So obviously, that's something I talk a lot about whenever there's a DUI instance. But also, when you're talking about guys driving like idiots down the freeway, there's just an element of me that's like, understand the leveraged risk you have-- not just in hurting people obviously-- as you said, that's the most important part of this-- hurting yourself, changing multiple people's lives. Those are all incredibly stupid things to do. But on top of that, knowing that the systems are in place-- Frank, even if there's nothing done wrong, if they find out that Rashee Rice was involved in this and he left the scene, that's a terrible look.

JASON SCHWAB: They have these systems in place, like you talked about, with the, hey, call this person. We'll give you a ride. We'll pay for your Lyft, whatever. Because they don't want these guys getting in trouble with the law, getting suspended.

Also, they want their players to be safe and all that kind of stuff. But, yes, everything is in place for these guys to just-- it's just making smart decisions Yeah, it's just-- it's just frustrating because we saw how-- and I keep coming back to Ruggs because we saw how his life-- he threw it away.

I mean, this is a guy who was another ascending NFL player, former first round pick. And he took somebody else's life just doing stupid stuff, being an idiot. And you just hope that hopefully this is a lesson for other guys, whether Rashee Rice was involved or not. Just be smarter. You don't need to do this. Come on.